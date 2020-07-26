Daryl Harper had been carrying the guilt about the Sachin Tendulkar decision: MSK Prasad 

In a Test match between India and Australia in 1999, Sachin Tendulkar was given out LBW by umpire Daryl Harper for a duck. Glenn McGrath bowled a bouncer which Sachin Tendulkar tried to duck and the ball hit him on his shoulder.

This went down as one of the most controversial umpiring decisions in the history of the game.

In a recent interview with Asianet Newsable, Daryl Harper recalled the decision and said that he still sticks to it. He also said that he met MSK Prasad in Australia in 2018, where the former India selector told him that Sachin Tendulkar had agreed that he was out.

MSK Prasad refutes Daryl Harper's claims on the Sachin Tendulkar decision

In a recent interview with the Mumbai Mirror, MSK Prasad refuted Daryl Harper’s claims. MSK Prasad, who was the wicket-keeper in that Test match, said that he did meet Harper when he was the chief selector of the national team. However, his remarks were different from what Daryl Harper said.

“Daryl Harper had been carrying the guilt about the Sachin Tendulkar decision for quite long. He met me in the lunchroom during the 2018 (India-Australia) Test series. He actually asked me ‘what was the feeling of Sachin Tendulkar’ when he was adjudged LBW, which had erupted into a huge controversy,” MSK Prasad said.

“Then I told him whether you declared him out or not out, Sachin Tendulkar is not a person who will question umpires. That is why he went on to become a role model for all of us and the God of Indian Cricket,” he further said.

Daryl Harper officiated in 95 Tests, 174 ODIs and 10 T20Is. But, it was this particular decision that made him very popular. There was a lot of media uproar over this controversial decision but Daryl Harper’s opinion regarding that dismissal remains the same.