"It is a brilliant move to bring him in as coach" - Deep Dasgupta lauds the decision to rope in Rahul Dravid 

Former India wicket-keeper batsman Deep Dasgupta expressed delight over the management's decision to appoint Rahul Dravid as coach. The former India captain replaces Ravi Shastri at the helm and will take charge of the team, starting with the upcoming series at home against New Zealand.

Dasgupta feels that Dravid is the right person to lead this pool of players forward as a majority have been groomed by him during their Under 19 and India A days. While speaking on his YouTube channel, Dasgupta said:

"It is a brilliant move to bring Dravid in as coach. He has had a big line in establishing and developing the current pipeline of players. It is only natural that he works with the players he groomed while coaching India A and U-19. So, it is a very very good choice."

Rahul Dravid coached and led the India U-19 side to great success in the U-19 World Cup. He would hope to translate the efforts into the senior team, who are struggling at the big stage for quite some time now.

The series against NZ will be a huge one for Bhuvneshwar: Dasgupta

Dasgupta also spoke about the squad that was picked for the three-match T20I series, which will mark Rohit Sharma's stint as full-time captain of the T20 team. He noted how this could potentially be a future deciding series for long-time seamer Bhuvneshwar. Dasgupta added:

"The series against NZ will be a huge one, and a future deciding one for Bhuvneshwar with bowlers like Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh, and Avesh Khan coming upto the first team now and pushing their case."

Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been a vital cog in the Indian seam attack in white-ball cricket since his debut in 2012. As of late, however, he has derailed over the years because of his quest for pace, injuries and inconsistency. He was dropped from the India team following their loss against Pakistan and was never recalled into playing XI for the rest of the tournament.

