Dasun Shanaka's 3 best performances for Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka's limited-overs skipper Dasun Shanaka turns 32 today (September 9). The verstile all-rounder has represented his country in 154 games since making his debut in a T20I against Pakistan in 2015.

He has scored 2,660 runs and picked up 62 wickets across formats in international cricket. Shanaka was appointed Sri Lanka's T20I captain in 2019, and under him, the team has shown signs of resurgence. His best moment as captain came around this time last year, when he led the side to triumph in the Asia Cup.

Shanaka, who is known for his calm demeanor, has also been a favourite amongst fans for his ability to remain composed in even the most intense situations. He has delivered some memorable performances for his country in high-pressure situations.

On that note, here's a look at Dasun Shanaka's three best performances for Sri Lanka:

#3. 74* vs India (Dharamsala, 2022)

Dasun Shanaka's innings helped the Lankans put up a fight against India

Although in a losing cause, one of Dasun Shanaka's best performances in a Sri Lanka jersey came in a T20I against India in 2022. Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to bat first but failed to make use of the advantage. At 60-5 in 12.1 overs, they were struggling big time and needed a miracle to post a competitive total.

Shanaka stood up for side side as he played an outstanding innings worth 74 runs, which helped the Lankans get to a score of 146. Shanaka took just 38 deliveries to score the runs, ending with a strike-rate of 194.73.

India won the game easily in the end but Shanaka's knock earned him appreciation from several quarters.

#2. 108* vs India (Guwahati, 2023)

Dasun Shanaka smashed a superb ton which unfortunately came in a lost cause

Unfortunately for Dasun Shanaka, another magnificent knock of his against the Indians, this time at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati, came in a loss. The game was an ODI between India and Sri Lanka and the hosts had piled 373 runs on the board in the first innings, thanks to a century by Virat Kohli.

During the chase, Shanaka came out to bat at No. 6 with his side struggling at 136-4 with just 25.1 overs remaining. No one gave the Lankans a chance but Shanaka was in no mood to throw in the towel. He produced a masterclass, smashing an unbeaten 108 off just 88 deliveries at a strike-rate of 122.72.

His innings, which was laced with 12 boundaries and three maximums, helped Sri Lanka respond with 308, which seemed impossible when he walked in. He shared a 98-run stand for the ninth wicket with Kasun Rajitha, with the tailender contributing only nine runs in the partnership. Sri Lanka fell 67 runs short but he set an example for his teammates through his sublime innings.

#1. 42 and 5-43 vs Ireland (Dublin, 2016)

Dasun Shanaka delivered a memorable performance against Ireland in 2016 with both bat and ball

Dasun Shanaka produced a brilliant all-round performance on his ODI debut during Sri Lanka's tour or Ireland in 2016. In the first innings, he blasted a 19-ball 42, which helped Sri Lanka post a healthy total of 303 on the board. His knock included three sixes and he shared a vital partnership worth 61-runs with skipper Angelo Mathews.

In the second innings, he shone with the ball, picking up five wickets to help bowl out the Irish for just 216 runs. The Irish openers provided a good start for their side before Shanaka provided Sri Lanka with a breakthrough by dismissing Paul Stirling. He also removed Ed Joyce and John Anderson in quick succession to leave Ireland in all sorts of trouble.

He later returned to pick up the wickets of Stuart Poynter and Max Sorensen, thus, completing his five-wicket haul. Shanaka's all-round contributions in the game helped the Lankans defeat the hots by a huge margin of 76 runs (D/L Method).