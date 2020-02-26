David Hussey believes Marcus Stoinis should represent Australia in all three formats

Australia all-rounder Marcus Stoinis was at his robust best in the recently-concluded Big Bash League. The power-hitter was named Man of the Tournament after setting a record tally of 705 runs, with the highlight being an individual best score of 147* against Sydney Sixers at the MCG.

Melbourne Stars coach David Hussey has heaped praise on the 30-year-old batsman and feels he should play for Australia in not one but all three formats of the game. However, Stoinis hasn’t featured for his country since the World Cup last year and he was also snubbed for Australia’s limited-overs tour of South Africa.

In an interview with ESPN Cricinfo’s Stump Mic podcast, Hussey said:

"He's probably one of the best all-rounders going around in T20 cricket and probably the longer form of the game as well. If I were a selector of Australia, I think he'd be playing Test match cricket and one-day cricket and T20 cricket for Australia. He's that talented, he works hard, and is a great team man."

It is no secret that the selectors consider Stoinis as a potential opener in the shortest format. With the likes of David Warner, Aaron Finch, and Steve Smith filling in for the top three, there is hardly any scope for the Stars' batsman to make a name for himself.

Stoinis was picked to play for Australia A in a day-night match against the Three Lions but had to pull out of the encounter due to a shoulder injury sustained while playing in the Sheffield Shield.