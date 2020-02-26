×
Create
Notifications
⚡️ Get the free App now
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

David Hussey believes Marcus Stoinis should represent Australia in all three formats

Sayantan
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
News
Modified 26 Feb 2020, 19:30 IST

Marcus Stoinis
Marcus Stoinis

Australia all-rounder Marcus Stoinis was at his robust best in the recently-concluded Big Bash League. The power-hitter was named Man of the Tournament after setting a record tally of 705 runs, with the highlight being an individual best score of 147* against Sydney Sixers at the MCG.

Melbourne Stars coach David Hussey has heaped praise on the 30-year-old batsman and feels he should play for Australia in not one but all three formats of the game. However, Stoinis hasn’t featured for his country since the World Cup last year and he was also snubbed for Australia’s limited-overs tour of South Africa. 

In an interview with ESPN Cricinfo’s Stump Mic podcast, Hussey said:




"He's probably one of the best all-rounders going around in T20 cricket and probably the longer form of the game as well. If I were a selector of Australia, I think he'd be playing Test match cricket and one-day cricket and T20 cricket for Australia. He's that talented, he works hard, and is a great team man."

It is no secret that the selectors consider Stoinis as a potential opener in the shortest format. With the likes of David Warner, Aaron Finch, and Steve Smith filling in for the top three, there is hardly any scope for the Stars' batsman to make a name for himself.

Stoinis was picked to play for Australia A in a day-night match against the Three Lions but had to pull out of the encounter due to a shoulder injury sustained while playing in the Sheffield Shield.

Published 26 Feb 2020, 19:30 IST
South Africa vs Australia 2020 Australia Cricket Team Melbourne Stars Cricket David Hussey Marcus Stoinis
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Australia in South Africa 2020
1st T20I | Fri, 21 Feb
AUS 196/6 (20.0 ov)
RSA 89/10 (14.3 ov)
Australia won by 107 runs
AUS VS RSA live score
2nd T20I | Sun, 23 Feb
RSA 158/4 (20.0 ov)
AUS 146/6 (20.0 ov)
South Africa won by 12 runs
RSA VS AUS live score
3rd T20I | Today, 09:30 PM
South Africa
Australia
RSA VS AUS preview
1st ODI | Sat, 29 Feb, 04:30 PM
South Africa
Australia
RSA VS AUS preview
2nd ODI | Wed, 04 Mar, 04:30 PM
South Africa
Australia
RSA VS AUS preview
3rd ODI | Sat, 07 Mar, 01:30 PM
South Africa
Australia
RSA VS AUS preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
India in New Zealand 2020
South Africa in India 2020
Australia in South Africa 2020
West Indies in Sri Lanka 2020
Zimbabwe in Bangladesh 2020
New Zealand in Australia 2019/20
England in Sri Lanka 2020
Australia in New Zealand 2020
Women's World Twenty20
Australia Women in South Africa 2020
Afghanistan v Ireland in India 2020
England Lions in Australia 2020
Australian Sheffield Shield
Pakistan Super League
South African Domestic One-Day Competition
English Domestic Other Matches
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us