David Warner floats in the air in another quirky video

  • David Warner has rapidly risen in the popularity charts on TikTok, courtesy his hilarious videos.
  • The southpaw has developed into one of the most dangerous batsmen in all forms of the game.
Devadyuti Das
EXPERT
Feature
Modified 18 Jun 2020, 14:43 IST
Australian opener David Warner.
Australian opener David Warner.

Australian opener David Warner has rapidly gained a huge fan following on social media app TikTok. David Warner has made full use of this period where all international and domestic cricket games have come to a halt because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The dashing southpaw has entertained his fans on social media with his quirky antics. David Warner took to social media platforms to share yet another TikTok video on Wednesday (June 17).

David Warner's exploits on social media

In the video, David Warner can be seen floating in the air magically with a popular music track from singer Honey Singh playing in the background.

The Australian in the caption of his Instagram post wrote, “Wish you could do this?? Show me”.

The Sunrisers Hyderabad captain has gained many followers because of his entertaining videos in the last few months.

David Warner appeared on TikTok for the firstin April this year. Since then, the Australian batsman has rapidly risen in the popularity charts on TikTok and has more than 4.3 million followers on the video-sharing app. Warner and his wife Candice have performed to many popular Indian songs to keep fans entertained.

In another video, David Warner, along with his wife and two daughters, are seen answering questions, pointing at each other, and giving funny replies...

“Who is the better cook, Mom or dad?”

“Who yells the most? – David”

“Who is better at sports – David”

“Who colours the best? – Elder shows Mumma and the little one goes with father

“Who are you most scared of? – Both daughters point dad but David points out Candice”

“Who eats the most? - Elder shows Mumma and the little one goes with father but David Warner points Candice and she points out her husband.”

“Who us on the phone more – 4 of them point out each other”

“Who do you love more – 4 of them hug each other making us go awe”

David Warner has developed into one of the most dangerous batsmen in all forms of the game. The southpaw has featured in 123 ODIs and has scored 5,267 runs at an average of 45.80 and a strike rate of 95.76. Warner has 18 centuries to his name in ODI cricket so far.

In Test cricket, David Warner has represented his country in 84 matches and has smashed 7,244 runs with an average of 48.94. Warner has 24 centuries in Test cricket to date.

In T20Is, David Warner has played 79 matches for Australia and scored 2,207 runs at an average of 31.52 and a strike rate of 140.48. He also has one century in the shortest format of the game.

Published 18 Jun 2020, 14:43 IST
Australia Cricket Team David Warner
