David Warner opens up on his relationship with Steve Smith

'We've had numerous chats'

David Warner has finally opened up on the relationship he shares with former Australian captain Steve Smith. The duo were barred from taking part in any form of competitive cricket by Cricket Australia in the aftermath of the ball-tampering incident in South Africa.

Both Smith and Warner, currently serving their respective one-year bans, are a part of the ongoing Global T20 tournament in Canada. While Smith slammed a half-century upon his return, Warner couldn't do much and fell cheaply.

The southpaw talked about the last three months and how he plans to take things forward along with his relationship with Smith.

"It definitely has been [tough], not just for me but for my family, obviously the fans out there that support cricket and Australian cricket, so I'm responsible for that, that's my fault and why I've had some tough times," Warner told Cricinfo in Toronto. "But I'm an adult, I'm big, strong, I'll move forward and keep continuing to move forward and making sure I'm doing the right things at the right times to keep playing the best cricket I can.

"Steve and me are good mates. If people hang in the hotel, they'll see us hanging out with each other and stuff. At the end of the day, it was a big thing that happened and for us, you've got to handle it in your individual way and then how you handle it collectively. We haven't really been able to catch up because he's been away, Cameron's been in Perth and I've been doing what I'm doing and got family at home.

"So it's been hard, but this has been good, we've had numerous chats and I'm sure we'll hang out plenty more, we're in the same hotel," he concluded.

Smith and Warner are expected to be a part of the Australian squad for the upcoming World Cup.