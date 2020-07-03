×
David Warner praises Virat Kohli's workout

  • Virat Kohli's reply to a fitness challenge by Hardik Pandya garnered praise from Australian opener David Warner.
  • Virat Kohli was responding to a fitness challenge posted by Hardik Pandya.
Aakash Arya
SENIOR ANALYST
News
Modified 03 Jul 2020, 22:07 IST
David Warner praised Virat Kohli (left) on his recent Instagram post
David Warner praised Virat Kohli (left) on his recent Instagram post

India captain Virat Kohli's reply to a fitness challenge by Hardik Pandya has garnered praise from the likes of Australian opener David Warner on Instagram.

Recently, Hardik Pandya had posted a video featuring his brother Krunal Pandya where he performed a tough push-up routine and invited one and all to take it up as an online fitness challenge. Soon, the Indian captain obliged and posted a reply tagging Hardik Pandya.

However, Kohli put an interesting twist to the challenge where he added push-up claps to the fitness routine. This impressive and intense workout session was appreciated even by Warner who also commented on the post.

Virat Kohli wrote in his caption:

“Hey H @hardikpandya7 loved your fly push-ups. Here’s adding a little clap to it.”

David Warner has been pretty active on several social media platforms including TikTok and Instagram throughout this lockdown period. He has been staying at his home with his wife and three kids, where they have all featured in hilarious videos and posts.

He praised Kohli through a comment, comparing his execution of the exercise to his cover drive:

“On point like your cover drive boss (thumbs up) @virat.kohli.”
David Warner
David Warner's compliment

Virat Kohli was recently praised by Dhawan for his fitness-culture

Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli's dedication towards the field left others with no choice but to follow in his footsteps 

Virat Kohli was recently praised by Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan for inculcating a fitness culture into the team.

Dhawan spoke highly of Kohli and called him a role model. According to the left-hander, Kohli's dedication and commitment towards his fitness left others with no choice but to follow in his footsteps which they are all currently enjoying and improving upon.

"Virat Kohli has led from the front and has changed the culture of the Indian team. He's so fit, we also feel that we need to be fit, even the fast bowlers are fit, it's a very good thing. It's great for the next generation that they will come into the team fully fit."
Published 03 Jul 2020, 22:07 IST
Australia Cricket Team Indian Cricket Team David Warner Virat Kohli
