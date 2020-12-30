David Warner, Will Pucovski named in squad for third Test against India; Joe Burns axed

Australia have named David Warner and Will Pucovski in the updated squad for the third Test against India at Sydney. Struggling opener Joe Burns has been dropped, on expected lines.

David Warner has been undergoing rehabilitation for a groin injury he picked up during the limited-overs series against India. He has been training hard in the nets at MCG, and looks set to return as one of the openers at Sydney.

Australia might go in for a complete overhaul at the top of the order with Will Pucovski also likely to make his debut in the third Test. The youngster was set to open the innings in the first Test itself, before suffering the ninth concussion of his career during a practice match against India A.

The David Warner-Will Pucovski combination looks set to replace Joe Burns and Matthew Wade, who opened in the innings in the first two Tests. While Burns has been dropped after posting scores of 8, 51 not out, 0 and 4 in first two Tests against India, Wade has been retained having given a decent account of himself as makeshift opener. Whether Wade is retained in the playing XI as a part of the middle order or not remains to be seen.

JUST IN: Joe Burns has been dropped as David Warner and Will Pucovski return to the Australian Test squad. Details: https://t.co/muyWqmxPLv #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/lrp072uwaC — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 30, 2020

David Warner has made strong progress in his recovery from injury: Hohns

National selector Trevor Hohns was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au that David Warner, Will Pucovski and Sean Abbott will rejoin the squad in Melbourne tomorrow evening in preparation for the Sydney Test. He informed -

"David has made strong progress in his recovery from injury and will be given every chance to play in Sydney with another seven days until the match. Sean has fully recovered from a calf strain and is also available for selection.

"Will is in the final stages of the graduated return to play protocols and has been symptom free for some time. He will be fit to play in Sydney subject to completing the return to play protocols and an independent assessment.”

On out-of-form opener Burns’ axing, Hohns added that has been released from the squad and will return to the Brisbane Heat. He further explained -

“Unfortunately, Joe's returns haven't been what he or the selectors would like or what we consider he is capable of.”

Meanwhile, India and Australia players will continue to train in Melbourne for the third Test to be held at SCG. The teams will move to Sydney on January 4.

The SCG is set to be at 50 per cent capacity for the third #AUSvIND Test, while Australia's players are expected to be available for their respective BBL outfits at the end of the Test series https://t.co/x6prZqWRoE pic.twitter.com/EZgnL6KZaN — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 30, 2020

Australia’s updated Test squad: Tim Paine (c), Sean Abbott, Pat Cummins, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Moises Henriques, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Michael Neser, James Pattinson, Will Pucovski, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Wade, David Warner.