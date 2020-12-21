IND v AUS 2020: 'We know we have opened up some scars'- Joe Burns wants Australia to be ruthless

Australia have made a rampant start to the Test series against India by winning the first Test in Adelaide inside three days. Opener Joe Burns was finally back among the runs, as he scored an unbeaten half-century in the second innings.

The 31-year-old seems to have found his mojo and is upbeat about the rest of the series. He wants the Australian team to make full use of the winning momentum and dominate the Men in Blue.

Burns believes the Aussies have badly dented Team India's confidence after wrapping them up for just 36 runs in their second innings.

"We know we have opened up some scars. We just have to prepare well, start well, carry on the momentum from the first Test," Joe Burns was quoted as saying by India Today.

Australia are the best team in the world: Joe Burns

Australia's bowling attack is probably the best in the world at the moment

Going into day three of the first Test, India had a lead of 62 runs and were set to build on it. However, Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins ran through the Indian batting line-up and restricted them to their lowest-ever total in Test history.

Australia have now won six Tests on the trot and extended their lead at the top of the World Test Championship points table. Joe Burns thinks there is no doubt that they are the best team in the world.

He said one of the main reasons for this was their potent fast bowling attack, which has the ability to trouble opposition batsmen in any conditions.

"We're the best team in the world. We're confident against everyone at every venue. Our bowlers are unbelievable ... they have done it for a long time. We know - game in, game out - they're going to be doing that and putting pressure on the opposition. It's a great luxury," Joe Burns asserted.

The Adelaide defeat would have surely crushed the morale of the Indian team. The absence of Virat Kohli and Mohammed Shami for the remainder of the series is not going to help either.

However, as the 2020/21 Border-Gavaskar Trophy is a four-match series, India have enough time to stage a comeback and need to believe that they can do so.

Australia will look to be ruthless and come out all guns blazing in the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne. The Men in Blue will need to gather some courage and show their character in the upcoming games.