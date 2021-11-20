DB vs BT Prediction: Who will win today's Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021-22 match?

The Delhi Bulls and Bangla Tigers are all set to lock horns in Match No.5 of the T10 League 2021-22 on Saturday, November 20. The match will take place at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

The Bulls, led by Dwayne Bravo, started their T10 League 2021-22 sojourn on a resounding note. On Friday, November 19, they beat the Northern Warriors by six wickets. After electing to field first, they restricted the Warriors to a below-par total of 107 for four in 10 overs.

Shiraz Ahmed, Ravi Rampaul, Romario Shepherd and Bravo picked up one wicket apiece. Thereafter, Rahmanullah Gurbaz smashed one four and four sixes in his 10-ball 30 to start the Bulls’ run-chase. Mohammad Hafeez and Sherfane Rutherford scored 31 and 29 respectively to take their team home.

The Tigers, led by former South Africa skipper Faf du Plessis, didn’t get off to the best of starts in this year's T10 League. On Friday, Team Abu Dhabi handed them a mammoth 40-run defeat. After electing to field first, their bowlers flattered to deceive big time as Team Abu Dhabi scored 145.

Paul Stirling’s 59 and Chris Gayle’s unbeaten 49 caught the Tigers’ bowlers napping. Apart from Isuru Udana, who gave away just 14 runs in two overs and picked up Jamie Overton’s wicket, the other bowlers looked lackluster.

In the second innings, Marchant de Lange rattled the Tigers. The fast bowler picked up five wickets and broke the backbone of the opposition batting. Barring Andre Fletcher, who scored 24 off eight with three fours and two sixes, the other Tigers’ batters couldn’t quite deliver.

The Tigers finished with 105/8 in 10 overs in a disappointing start to their T10 League 2021-22 journey.

Can the Tigers make a comeback?

Faf du Plessis will look to step up in his side's second match of the T10 League 2021-22.

The Tigers have a strong batting lineup on paper, but their batters need to up the ante going forward in the tournament. The Bulls’ bowlers may not make things easier for them in the upcoming game.

Faf du Plessis scored a duck the other day and he’ll want to put in a strong showing next time around. Both teams have strong batting units and the chasing side should come out trumps in this T10 League 2021-22 game.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Prediction: The team, batting second to win the match.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra

LIVE POLL Q. Will the Bangla Tigers beat the Delhi Bulls? Yes No 2 votes so far