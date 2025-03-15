DC Predicted Playing 11 vs MI for the WPL 2025 Final

The Delhi Capitals (DC) will lock horns with the Mumbai Indians (MI) in the final of the 2025 Women's Premier League (WPL) on Saturday, March 15. The two-time runners-up have had plenty of rest since their final league-stage encounter.

Delhi, who finished at the top of the WPL 2025 points table by virtue of net run rate, have two final losses behind them and will have an eye on redemption. Having lost to MI in the final of the inaugural edition, the Capitals will hope that third time's the charm. While they're unlikely to change their combination, the conditions at the Brabourne Stadium could give them a question or two to think about.

Delhi Capitals Squad: Shafali Verma, Meg Lanning (c), Alice Capsey, Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Annabel Sutherland, Arundhati Reddy, Minnu Mani, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey, Jess Jonassen, Sarah Bryce, Titas Sadhu, Sneha Deepthi, Nandini Kashyap, Niki Prasad, Nallapureddy Charani.

On that note, here is DC's predicted playing XI for the WPL 2025 final.

Openers: Shafali Verma and Meg Lanning (c)

Meg Lanning has been fairly consistent in WPL 2025 [Image: wplt20.com]

DC's opening combination has never changed over the three seasons of the WPL. Although it seemed like Meg Lanning was struggling at points during the first half of the tournament, she has come into her own in recent times. Shafali Verma, meanwhile, has played a number of important knocks in the ongoing edition and will be keen on making another key contribution in the final.

Middle Order: Jemimah Rodrigues, Jess Jonassen, Marizanne Kapp, Annabel Sutherland, Sarah Bryce (wk), Niki Prasad

WPL 2023 - Royal Challengers Bangalore v Delhi Capitals - Source: Getty

DC have stuck to a similar middle order throughout WPL 2025 and are unlikely to make any changes for the all-important final.

Jess Jonassen has been promoted up the order when needed and will be crucial to Delhi's hopes. She will be surrounded by Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp and Annabel Sutherland.

Sarah Bryce and Niki Prasad haven't had much to do in the tournament so far, but they will no doubt be itching to put their hand up should they be called upon on Saturday. The option of replacing Prasad with an additional bowler is feasible, but the Capitals might want to keep their batting depth intact.

Lower Order: Shikha Pandey, Minnu Mani, Titas Sadhu

WPL 2023 - Delhi Capitals v Mumbai Indians - Source: Getty

Titas Sadhu has played only a fringe role for Delhi so far in the competition, and spin options like Shree Charani are available on the bench. While the wicket at the Brabourne Stadium has offered turn at times, the presence of copious amounts of dew in the second innings might persuade DC to stick to their existing combination.

Meanwhile, Minnu Mani and Shikha Pandey will have key roles to play with the ball. Shikha, in particular, will have her task cut out against an in-form Hayley Matthews.

