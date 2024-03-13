DC vs GG Dream11 prediction: 3 differentials you can pick in today’s WPL 2024 match - 13th March, 2024

Delhi Capitals (DC) will square off against the Gujarat Giants (GG) in Match 20 of WPL 2024 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium tonight. It is the final game of the league round in WPL 2024.

DC have already qualified for the playoffs, but tonight's match matters a lot to them because they can earn a direct ticket to the final by defeating the Gujarat Giants. Meanwhile, the Giants will try to avoid a last position finish in the standings by registering a big victory against Delhi tonight.

Ten days ago, Delhi Capitals locked horns with the Gujarat Giants at Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium, where Jess Jonassen's three-wicket haul helped DC record a 25-run victory. DC will look forward to completing a double over GG this season.

Before the 20th match of WPL 2024 starts, here's a list of three players who can prove to be differentials in the Dream11 contests for the DC vs GG game.

#1 Titas Sadhu, Delhi Capitals

Titas Sadhu had a forgettable outing with the ball in Delhi Capitals' previous match against the Royal Challengers Bangalore. Skipper Meg Lanning gave her only one over, where she leaked 12 runs without taking any wickets.

Sadhu will look to regain her form before the WPL 2024 playoffs. Tonight's match will be a great opportunity for the Delhi Capitals pacer to get back in touch. The conditions in Delhi have favored the pace bowlers in the last two games.

Two nights ago, Gujarat Giants' pacer Shabnam Shakil won the Player of the Match award for her three-wicket haul against the UP Warriorz.

Last night, Ellyse Perry stunned the Mumbai Indians by taking a six-wicket haul in four overs. Perhaps, Titas Sadhu can bowl a similar spell for DC tonight.

#2 Meghna Singh, Gujarat Giants

Another medium pace bowler to feature on the list is Meghna Singh. She is yet to take a wicket in the Delhi leg of WPL 2024 so far, but fans should consider picking her in their Dream11 teams because she bagged a four-wicket haul in her previous outing against the Delhi Capitals.

Meghna bowled four overs in that match and returned with figures of 4/37. She accounted for the wickets of Meg Lanning, Shafali Verma, Alice Capsey and Radha Yadav, who are likely to play for DC tonight. Hence, Singh can prove to be a differential pick.

#3 Phoebe Litchfield, Gujarat Giants

Australian batter Phoebe Litchfield received a massive deal worth ₹1 crore from the Gujarat Giants at the WPL 2024 Auction. Despite receiving so much support from the team management, Phoebe has failed to perform well in the Women's Premier League.

In her last five WPL innings, Phoebe has crossed the 20-run mark only once. In fact, she has managed just seven runs in her last two innings. Not many fans would select her in their fantasy teams, but considering the talent that Phoebe has, including her in the fantasy team would be a risk worth taking.

Her T20I average for Australia is 37.80, with her strike rate being 170.27. If she gets going, Phoebe can destroy the DC bowling attack tonight.

