DC vs GG, WPL 2025: M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru pitch history and T20 records

Gujarat Giants (GG) will take on Delhi Capitals (DC) in the 10th match of WPL 2025 on Tuesday, February 25, at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. It will be the first time GG take the field in Bengaluru this season.

So far, GG have played all their WPL 2025 matches at their home stadium in Vadodara. The Gujarat-based franchise recorded one win and two defeats in three games hosted by the BCA Stadium.

On the other side, DC have already played a match in Bengaluru this season, where they lost against UP Warriorz. Before DC take the field at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium again, here's a look at the pitch history and WPL records of the venue.

M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru WPL records

Teams batting second have emerged victorious nine times in 14 WPL matches hosted by Bengaluru. It should not be a surprise if the captain winning the toss prefers to chase.

Here are some other crucial stats from the previous WPL matches hosted by this venue:

WPL matches played: 14

Won by teams batting first: 5

Won by teams batting second: 9

Highest team total: 198/3 - Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs UP Warriorz, 2024

Lowest team total: 107/7 - Gujarat Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, 2024

Highest successful run-chase: 173/6 - Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals, 2024

Highest individual score: 90* - Ellyse Perry (RCB) vs UPW, 2025

Best bowling figures: 5/22 - Sobhana Asha (RCB) vs UPW, 2024.

M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru pitch report

M Chinnaswamy Stadium generally offers a batter-friendly surface. In the last match hosted by the venue, over 350 runs were scored by RCB and UPW in 40 overs.

Gujarat Giants do not have fond memories of playing in Bengaluru. Last season, GG managed only 107/7 in a game against RCB, which is the lowest team total in WPL history at this stadium.

M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru last WPL match

UP Warriorz beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru via Super Over in the last WPL game hosted by this stadium on February 24. It was an exciting contest, where both RCB and UPW scored 180 runs each.

Ellyse Perry set a new record for the highest individual score in Bengaluru by scoring 90 runs for RCB. The batters smashed a total of 14 sixes in 40 overs. Here is the match summary.

Brief scores: Royal Challengers Bengaluru 180/6 (Ellyse Perry 90*, Tahlia McGrath 1/30) lost to UP Warriorz 180 (Sophie Ecclestone 33, Sneh Rana 3/27) via Super Over.

