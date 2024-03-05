DC vs MI Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians WPL 2024 match

Delhi Capitals (DC) will take on Mumbai Indians (MI) in match number 12 of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2024 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Tuesday, March 5. This will be the first match of the Delhi leg of the tournament. All the remaining games of WPL 2024, including the Eliminator and the final, will be held in Delhi.

DC and MI are the top two sides in the points table, with six points each from their four matches. Delhi got the better of Gujarat Titans (GT) by 25 runs in their previous clash. Batting first, DC put up 163/8 on the board as skipper Meg Lanning scored a half-century. Jess Jonassen and Radha Yadav then claimed three wickets each as Gujarat were held to 138/8.

After a shock defeat at the hands of UP Warriorz, MI recovered well to register a seven-wicket win against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). Bowling first, Mumbai held Bangalore to 131/6 and then chased down the target in 15.1 overs.

MI and DC clashed in the opener of WPL 2024, with Mumbai emerging victorious by four wickets. Delhi will be keen to post a win on Tuesday.

Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians head-to-head record in WPL

Delhi and Mumbai have met four times in the WPL, with DC winning only one and MI three. In the tournament opener of the ongoing edition at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, DC batted first and put up 171/5 on the board. MI chased the score in a last-ball finish.

Here’s a summary of Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians head-to-head stats

Matches Played - 4

Matches won by Delhi Capitals - 1

Matches won by Mumbai Indians - 3

Matches with No Result - 0

Last three Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians WPL matches

Mumbai Indians won the toss and opted to bowl first against Delhi Capitals in match 1 of WPL 2024. Alice Capsey hammered 75 off 53 and Jemimah Rodrigues 42 off 24 as DC posted 171/5. In the chase, Yastika Bhatia and MI skipper Harmanpreet Kaur hit half-centuries before Sajeevan Sajana launched the last ball of the match for a six to stun DC.

Here's a summary of the last three Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians matches in the Women’s Premier League:

MI (173/6) beat DC (171/5) by 4 wickets, February 23, 2024

MI (134/3) beat DC (131/9) by 7 wickets, March 26, 2023

DC (110/1) beat MI (109/8) by 9 wickets, March 20, 2023

