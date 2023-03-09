DC vs MI Match Prediction: Who will win today's WPL 2023 match?

Shortly after the bottom-of-the-table clash between the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and the Gujarat Giants (GG), we move to the other end of the spectrum in the 2023 Women's Premier League (WPL).

The Delhi Capitals (DC) and the Mumbai Indians (MI) face off in Match 7 of the competition at the DY Patil Stadium on Thursday, March 9. Both teams are unbeaten thus far with two wins each and have established themselves as the early favorites to go all the way.

MI have been propped up by stellar shows from their all-rounders. Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt and Amelia Kerr have been exceptional so far, while the rest of the batting and bowling units seem to be coming together nicely. Mumbai have three uncapped players in their XI as well.

DC, on the other hand, have had stellar batting contributions from captain Meg Lanning to go with several other players' promising displays. Jess Jonassen, batting at No. 6, was the star of the previous game for the Capitals, while Shafali Verma and Tara Norris have been amongst the runs and wickets respectively.

The way this contest unfolds could give a clear indication of the outright favorites for WPL 2023. Will MI further strengthen their position at the very top of the table? Or will DC keep their winning momentum going?

WPL 2023, DC vs MI: Top-of-the-table clash in focus as tournament heats up

WPL 2023 - Royal Challengers Bangalore v Delhi Capitals

This game was always going to be a Harmanpreet Kaur vs Meg Lanning battle, and that's just how it's shaping up to be.

Lanning is the proud owner of the Orange Cap and has been unstoppable in the powerplay. GG tried to target the DC opening pair by bringing in Shabnim Ismail in the last game, but the experienced Aussie batter saw off the potent new-ball spell before cashing in on the rest.

Can Issy Wong trouble Lanning and perhaps even bounce out Shafali Verma? The young Indian batter is known to have problems against high pace, and in Wong and Pooja Vastrakar, MI have two bowlers who can exploit that.

The rest of MI's bowling attack is quite potent as well. Saika Ishaque is the Purple Cap owner with six scalps, and the left-arm spinner has been a treat to watch in WPL 2023. If Mumbai can get a few wickets in the powerplay, the DC middle order could be totally exposed against spin in the middle overs.

Delhi, on the other hand, will want to be slightly more pragmatic in the first few overs. Despite Jess Jonassen's pyrotechnics in the previous game, they certainly don't bat deep. Early inroads in the powerplay could spell doom for Lanning and Co.

Both teams are quite strong, and this could go either way. On paper, though, MI will start as the favorites due to their potent all-rounder trio. Harmanpreet should be the happier captain at the end of the game.

Prediction: MI to win Match 7 of WPL 2023.

