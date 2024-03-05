DC vs MI Match Prediction: Who will win today's WPL 2024 match?

Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Mumbai Indians (MI) has fast become the clash to watch out for in the Women's Premier League (WPL). Of course, the fact that the two teams faced off in the final of the inaugural edition adds some value to the match-up, but even otherwise, there are plenty of interesting storylines.

Harmanpreet Kaur vs Meg Lanning has been a battle of the skippers to watch out for over the years, and the fact that both teams boast of strong overseas contingents sweetens the pot. It's no wonder that they have been the two standout sides over the two seasons of the WPL.

When they met earlier this season, MI triumphed off the last ball, with debutant S Sajana hammering one over long-on to secure a famous win. Prior to that, they met thrice in WPL 2023, with the honors level at 1-1 before Mumbai secured the ultimate bragging rights by winning the final.

This time around, there is an added layer of intrigue, given how the WPL 2024 points table has shaped up. The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) arrested a two-game losing streak yesterday, while the UP Warriorz (UPW) already hold a win over MI.

The team that loses on Tuesday, March 5, will be level on points with RCB, who are currently third. Needless to say, the team that comes out on top will secure top spot, a position that is of great significance because it guarantees direct entry into the summit clash.

The league stage of WPL 2024 isn't very long, and the second DC vs MI meeting of the competition could have major implications on the playoff race. Both teams will be aware of that, and a cracking encounter is on the cards.

WPL 2024, Match 12: Last year's finalists meet for the second time this season

Expand Tweet

The WPL caravan has moved to Delhi, and the home team will welcome playing in front of their fans, who are expected to turn out in big numbers just like they did in Bengaluru. How do the two teams stack up on paper, though?

DC have turned in well-rounded efforts so far, with most of their players chipping in. Meg Lanning hasn't been at her fluent best, but Shafali Verma has overcome an early failure to plunder runs at a good rate. She has had support from the likes of Marizanne Kapp, Alice Capsey and Jess Jonassen.

Jonassen's introduction, in particular, has breathed new life into the DC lineup. The left-arm spinner has picked up six wickets in just two games and has also chipped in with a cameo lower down the order to prove her immense worth to the side.

However, if MI's strong bowling attack can produce a couple of early breakthroughs, DC could be under the pump. Without Shafali and Capsey firing, the likes of Kapp and Jonassen might need to construct innings, something they haven't had to do thus far in the WPL.

Harmanpreet Kaur and Shabnim Ismail's potential returns will only boost MI further. While the defending champions haven't exactly hit their stride so far in WPL 2024, they've still managed to reel off three wins in four games. DC, who have fired on all cylinders, have managed the same tally.

DC might be the favorites to win on Tuesday since they've been better in the tournament so far, but MI - if at full strength - simply have too much talent in their ranks. A close game should be on the cards, with Mumbai having arguably the slightest of edges.

Prediction: MI to win Match 12 of WPL 2024.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App