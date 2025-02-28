DC vs MI Match Prediction: Who will win today's WPL 2025 match?

Hopefully, this Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Mumbai Indians (MI) clash won't see the headlines dominated by the third umpire. In the reverse fixture between the two sides in the 2025 Women's Premier League (WPL), a series of contentious decisions went in favor of the Capitals, who secured an impressive victory off the last ball.

MI, though, have brushed that loss aside. Since then, the inaugural WPL champions have notched up three wins on the trot and find themselves sitting pretty at the top of the points table. With six points from four matches, Mumbai can strengthen their position at the summit if they beat Delhi, who have an equal number of wins in one additional game.

Harmanpreet Kaur and Co. are clicking in multiple departments and won't be bothered by their head-to-head record against DC, which stands at 3-2 in favor of the latter. MI won the most important contest between the two teams - the 2023 final.

Delhi Capitals Squad: Shafali Verma, Meg Lanning (c), Alice Capsey, Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Annabel Sutherland, Arundhati Reddy, Minnu Mani, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey, Jess Jonassen, Sarah Bryce, Titas Sadhu, Sneha Deepthi, Nandini Kashyap, Niki Prasad, Nallapureddy Charani.

Mumbai Indians Squad: Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Amelia Kerr, Amanjot Kaur, Sajeevan Sajana, Shabnim Ismail, SB Keerthana, Saika Ishaque, Jintimani Kalita, Chloe Tryon, Parunika Sisodia, Amandeep Kaur, G Kamalini, Sanskriti Gupta, Akshita Maheshwari, Nadine de Klerk.

WPL 2025: DC and MI battle it out with top spot on the line

On paper, DC's strengths are suited to the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, which has offered tons of swing for fast bowlers in the powerplay. Delhi have Shikha Pandey, Marizanne Kapp, Annabel Sutherland and Titas Sadhu to give them 16 overs of quality pace, which MI's top order could struggle to counter.

Yastika Bhatia hasn't been able to buy a run at the moment and is under serious pressure. Even Hayley Matthews, who struck a half-century in the previous game, has been far from her best with the bat. The law of averages is bound to catch up with Nat Sciver-Brunt at some point, although she's been in world-beating form in both departments.

DC have concerns of their own, though. Meg Lanning has been rusty outside a knock or two, while Shafali Verma hasn't been able to find consistency at the top of the order. Jess Jonassen's promotion worked wonders for the Capitals, who need the openers to deliver against Shabnim Ismail if they are to come out on top.

On the whole, this contest is too close to call. The chasing team will have a significant advantage in Bengaluru despite the absence of copious amounts of dew, with batting getting easier in the second innings. Taking that out of the equation, DC's pace battery might give them a slight edge.

Prediction: DC to win Match 13 of WPL 2025.

