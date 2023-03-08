DC vs MI, WPL 2023: Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai, Pitch history and WPL records

Delhi Capitals (DC) will lock horns with table-toppers Mumbai Indians (MI) in the ongoing Women's Premier League (WPL) match at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy on Thursday, March 9. Both teams will be in action in Navi Mumbai for a place at the top in the WPL 2023 standings.

Mumbai Indians have been quite dominant in the Women's Premier League thus far. Playing under the leadership of Harmanpreet Kaur, MI have registered convincing wins over Gujarat Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Delhi Capitals, on the other hand, have also won both their games so far. They beat Royal Challengers Bangalore and UP Warriorz in their opening two fixtures.

Before the game between DC and MI begins in WPL 2023, here's a look at the pitch details of tomorrow's venue.

Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai WPL records & stats

WPL matches played: 3

Matches won by teams batting first: 2

Matches won by teams batting second: 1

Matches Tied: 0

Matches Abandoned: 0

Highest individual score: 90* - Tahlia McGrath (UPW) vs. Delhi Capitals, 2023

Best bowling figures: 5/36 - Kim Garth (GG) vs. UP Warriorz, 2023

Highest team score: 211/4 - Delhi Capitals vs. UP Warriorz, 2023

Lowest team score: 64 - Gujarat Giants vs. Mumbai Indians, 2023

Highest successful run-chase: 175/7 - UP Warriorz vs. Gujarat Giants, 2023

Average first-innings score: 191

Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy pitch report

A batting paradise will likely be on offer for Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians tomorrow evening. Fans should expect a high-scoring game.

Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy last WPL match

Delhi Capitals beat UP Warriorz in the last match at this stadium (Image Courtesy: WPLT20.com)

Delhi Capitals thrashed UP Warriorz by 42 runs in the previous game at this venue. A 70-run knock from skipper Meg Lanning guided DC to 211/4 in their 20 overs. In reply, UP Warriorz finished with 169/5 despite a 90-run knock from Tahlia McGrath.

Thirteen maximums were hit in that match. Only nine wickets fell in the 40 overs of the contest.

Poll : 0 votes