DC vs MI, WPL 2023 Final: 3 records that were broken during DC vs MI match

The WPL 2023 final is officially in the history books. Mumbai Indians emerged as champions of the first-ever Women's Premier League by defeating tabletoppers Delhi Capitals by seven wickets in the summit clash earlier tonight (March 26) at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

A clinical bowling performance in the first innings of the game helped the Mumbai Indians reduce the Delhi Capitals to 79/9 in 16 overs. It looked like MI would restrict DC to a total of less than 100 runs, but Shikha Pandey and Radha Yadav added 52 runs for the 10th wicket to guide the Capitals to 131/9 in 20 overs.

Chasing 132 for a win, the Mumbai Indians lost their openers cheaply. Experienced players Harmanpreet Kaur and Natalie Sciver then steadied the boat with a 72-run third-wicket partnership. Sciver completed her half-century and remained not out till the end, guiding MI to a win.

All-rounder Amelia Kerr chipped in with a crucial cameo of 14 runs off eight balls for MI. Radha Yadav was the pick of the bowlers for DC with figures of 1/24 in four overs.

Quite a few records were broken during the WPL 2023 final earlier tonight. Here's a list of three of those records.

#1 Shikha Pandey and Radha Yadav broke Mansi Joshi and Sushma Verma's record in WPL 2023

The WPL 2023 final would have been a lopsided encounter had Shikha Pandey and Radha Yadav not added 52 runs for the 10th wicket. Pandey remained unbeaten on 27 runs from 17 balls, while Yadav raced to 27 off 12, smacking two fours and two sixes.

Courtesy of this partnership, Pandey and Yadav broke Gujarat Giants players Mansi Joshi and Sushma Verma's record for the highest 10th wicket partnership in WPL history. Joshi and Verma had a 11-run partnership.

Shikha Pandey and Radha Yadav share the first ever 50+ partnership for tenth wicket.

Fans should note that this was also the highest 10th wicket partnership in any women's T20 franchise league or international game.

#2 Hayley Matthews set a new record in WPL 2023

All-rounder Hayley Matthews played a key role in the Mumbai Indians' victory. She bowled four overs in the first innings, conceded only five runs and picked up three wickets. Her three victims were Jess Jonassen, Minnu Mani, and Taniya Bhatia.

Matthews also bowled two maiden overs, setting a new record for the highest number of maiden overs bowled by any player in a single WPL match. Before Matthews, Amelia Kerr, Saika Ishaque, Marizanne Kapp, and Megan Schutt had bowled one maiden in one match.

#3 Hayley Matthews broke Issy Wong's record in WPL 2023

As mentioned ahead, Hayley Matthews gave away only five runs in her four-over spell against the Delhi Capitals earlier tonight. Matthews maintained a miserly economy rate of 1.25 runs per over. She bowled the most economical four-over spell by any bowler in WPL 2023 matches.

Matthews' teammate Issy Wong held this record before for her spell of 4-0-10-3 against the Delhi Capitals in a league stage match at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy. In that game, Wong had an economy rate of 2.5 runs per over, double of Matthews' economy rate in tonight's game.

