DC vs MI, WPL 2023 Final: Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai, Pitch history and WPL records

The WPL 2023 final will take place tonight at the Brabourne Stadium, where table toppers Delhi Capitals will take on Mumbai Indians. Both teams met twice during the league stage and beat each other once.

Interestingly, both of their league-stage encounters took place at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai. The upcoming game will be the first time MI and DC will compete at the Brabourne Stadium.

Some of the biggest names in women's cricket like Natalie Sciver, Meg Lanning, Harmanpreet Kaur, Shafali Verma, Marizanne Kapp and Hayley Matthews will be in action tonight. Here's a look at the pitch history of tonight's venue.

Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai, WPL records & stats

The pitch in Mumbai is excellent for batting. Fans have seen some high-scoring games on this ground. Teams batting second have won the last three games at this venue, which is why the captain winning the toss may look to chase tonight.

Pace bowlers and spinners have achieved almost equal success on this wicket. The best bowling figures at this venue are 5/36, recorded by Gujarat Giants pacer Kim Garth in a league stage match against the UP Warriorz.

WPL matches played: 10

Matches won by teams batting first: 4

Matches won by teams batting second: 6

Matches Tied: 0

Matches Abandoned: 0

Highest individual score: 99 - Sophie Devine (RCB) vs. Gujarat Giants, 2023

Best bowling figures: 5/36 - Kim Garth (GG) vs. UP Warriorz, 2023

Highest team score: 211/4 - Delhi Capitals vs. UP Warriorz, 2023

Lowest team score: 64 - Gujarat Giants vs. Mumbai Indians, 2023

Highest successful run-chase: 189/2 - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs. Gujarat Giants, 2023

Average first-innings score: 162

Brabourne Stadium pitch report

As mentioned earlier, the wicket at this venue is good for batting. Delhi Capitals played a match against the UP Warriorz at this stadium a few days ago, where thirties from Meg Lanning, Marizanne Kapp and Alice Capsey helped DC chase a 139-run target in 17.5 overs.

DC also scored 211 runs in an earlier league stage match against UPW on this ground, whereas MI chased 156 runs in just 14.2 overs in a league game against Royal Challengers Bangalore in Mumbai.

Brabourne Stadium last WPL match

Delhi Capitals defeated UP Warriorz by five wickets in the last WPL match hosted by Mumbai. Tahlia McGrath's half-century helped UPW score 138/6 in their 20 overs. Medium pacer Alice Capsey scalped three wickets for DC.

Chasing 139 for the win, DC raced to 56 runs in just 4.5 overs, thanks to an explosive opening stand between Shafali Verma and Meg Lanning. UPW bounced back with some quick wickets, but Marizanne Kapp's unbeaten 31-ball 34 guided DC home.

Brief Scores: Delhi Capitals 142/5 (Meg Lanning 39, Shabnim Ismail 2/29) beat UP Warriorz 138/6 (Tahlia McGrath 58, Alice Capsey 3/26) by 5 wickets.

