DC vs MI, WPL 2023 Final: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast, and live streaming details

It’s time for the final of the inaugural edition of the Women’s Premier League (WPL). Delhi Capitals Women will lock horns against the Mumbai Indians Women at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. Two deserving teams are into the final and expect a cracking contest on Sunday night.

Delhi Capitals Women finished the league stages at the top of the points table. They won six games out of eight and qualified directly for the final after topping the table. They faced the UP Warriorz in their last league game and defeated them to seal a berth in the final.

Bowling first, Alice Capsey and Radha Yadav picked up three and two wickets respectively as they restricted the Warriorz to 138/6. In reply, contributions from Meg Lanning (39), Marizanne Kapp (34*) and Capsey (34) helped them chase down the total in the 18th over. They will be high in confidence and will look to repeat their performance for one last time on Sunday.

Mumbai Indians Women, on the other hand, finished the league stages at the second position. They finished below the Capitals Women with 12 points to their name. They had to face the UP Warriorz in the Eliminator. A solid all-round performance saw them come out on top and qualify for the final.

After being asked to bat first, Nat Sciver-Brunt played a sensational innings of 72* off just 38 balls to power her side to 182 at the end of their 20 overs. Pacer Issy Wong then picked up a hattrick and finished with figures of 4/15 in her four overs as it helped them knock over the Warriorz on 110 to win the game comprehensively by 72 runs. They will be hoping to carry forward the winning momentum into the final.

Delhi Capitals Women vs Mumbai Indians Women Match Details:

Match: Delhi Capitals Women vs Mumbai Indians Women, Final, Women’s Premier League 2023

Date and Time: March 26 2023, Sunday, 07:30 pm IST

Venue: Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai

Delhi Capitals Women vs Mumbai Indians Women Pitch Report

The pitch at the Brabourne Stadium is good for batting. The pacers may get some movement in the initial overs but overall it’s a good surface to bat on. The bowlers struggle to keep a check on the scoring rate and fans can expect a high-scoring affair on Sunday.

Delhi Capitals Women vs Mumbai Indians Women Weather Forecast

Clear skies will greet both sides on Sunday, with the temperature expected to hover between 24 to 31 degrees Celsius.

Delhi Capitals Women vs Mumbai Indians Women Probable XIs

Delhi Capitals Women

Don’t expect the Capitals to make any changes to the winning combination.

Probable XI

Meg Lanning (c), Shafali Verma, Alice Capsey, Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Jess Jonassen, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Shikha Pandey, Poonam Yadav

Mumbai Indians Women

Mumbai Indians Women are coming off a big win in the Eliminator and expect them to field the same XI on Sunday.

Probable XI

Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Melie Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Issy Wong, Amanjot Kaur, Humaira Kazi, Jintimani Kalita, Saika Ishaque

Delhi Capitals Women vs Mumbai Indians Women Match Prediction

Both sides are deserving finalists. They have played some good brand of cricket in the competition and will be looking to perform for one last time in the grand final on Sunday.

Delhi Capitals have a good balance to their side and expect them to lift the title.

Prediction: Delhi Capitals Women to win this contest.

Delhi Capitals Women vs Mumbai Indians Women Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sports 18

Live Streaming: Jio Cinemas

Poll : Meg Lanning to score a fifty? Yes No 0 votes