DC vs MI, WPL 2023 Final: Toss result and playing 11s for today's match, umpires list and pitch report

By Renin Wilben Albert
Modified Mar 26, 2023 19:25 IST
Delhi Capitals, Mumbai Indians, WPL 2023
Delhi Capitals will meet Mumbai Indians in the WPL 2023 final. Pic: @wplt20/ Twitter

Delhi Capitals (DC) will take on Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2023 final at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday, March 26.

DC and MI have been the two most consistent sides in the tournament. As such, it is only fair that they face-off in the final to decide the inaugural WPL champions. Delhi booked their place in the summit clash directly by finishing on top of the points table.

They were in second position for most of the league stage. But a thumping nine-wicket victory over Mumbai saw them move to the top position. They stayed there till the conclusion of the league stage courtesy of a superior net run rate in comparison to MI.

A measure of Delhi and Mumbai’s dominance in the WPL could be gaged by the fact that both teams have only lost two of their eight matches. On Sunday, though, all that will matter is how the two sides turn up. As clichéd as it may sound, the team that holds its nerves on the big day will emerge triumphant.

Today's DC vs MI toss result

DC have won the toss and opted to bat first. Speaking about the decision, Meg Lanning said:

“It looks a good wicket, we are backing ourselves tonight. Spin has played a big role here. The bowlers have been effective throughout the tournament.”
🚨 Toss Update 🚨@DelhiCapitals win the toss and elect to bat first against @mipaltan. #TATAWPL | #DCvMI | #Final https://t.co/uPm8NOoCCe

For Delhi, Minnu Mani comes in for Poonam Yadav in the final. Mumbai are going in with an unchanged playing XI.

DC vs MI - Today's match playing XIs

Delhi Capitals: Meg Lanning (c), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Alice Capsey, Jess Jonassen, Arundhati Reddy, Taniya Bhatia (w), Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey, Minnu Mani

Mumbai Indians: Yastika Bhatia (w), Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Melie Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Issy Wong, Amanjot Kaur, Humaira Kazi, Jintimani Kalita, Saika Ishaque

Today's DC vs MI pitch report

The bowlers can get some seam movement on this wicket, but they need to drag their lengths back in order to try and get the batters to nick them. Spinners have picked up more wickets than pacers at this venue. But there might be something for pacers too in today's wicket.

Today's DC vs MI match players list

Delhi Capitals squad: Meg Lanning (c), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Alice Capsey, Jess Jonassen, Arundhati Reddy, Taniya Bhatia(w), Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey, Poonam Yadav, Jasia Akhtar, Laura Harris, Tara Norris, Minnu Mani, Aparna Mondal, Titas Sadhu, Sneha Deepthi

The @DelhiCapitals have had a dream run in the inaugural #TATAWPL season but they are 1️⃣ win away from creating history 🙌🏻Can they do it❓#DCvMIWATCH their road to the #Final here 🔽bit.ly/3JK7sLt https://t.co/gpAlL7KLP7

Mumbai Indians squad: Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia (w), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Melie Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Issy Wong, Amanjot Kaur, Humaira Kazi, Jintimani Kalita, Saika Ishaque, Heather Graham, Chloe Tryon, Dhara Gujjar, Sonam Yadav, Neelam Bisht, Priyanka Bala

DC vs MI - Today's match umpires

On-field umpires: N Janani, Vrinda Rathi

TV umpire: Pashchim Pathak

Match Referee: GS Lakshmi

Edited by Renin Wilben Albert
