DC vs MI, WPL 2023: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast, and live streaming details

The seventh match of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2023 will see the Delhi Capitals (DC) take on the Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai on Thursday, March 9. Expect a cracking contest as both sides are unbeaten in the competition.

Delhi Capitals have had a fantastic time so far in the WPL 2023. They have played two games and won both so far. They beat Royal Challengers Bangalore comprehensively in their first game and followed it by beating the UP Warriorz in their next outing.

After being asked to bat first, Meg Lanning scored 70 and cameos from Jemimah Rodrigues (34*) and Jess Jonassen (42*) helped them post a mammoth 211/4 on the board. Jonassen then picked up three wickets, which helped them restrict the Warriorz to 169/5 to win the game by 42 runs. They will look to make it three in three on Thursday.

Mumbai Indians have also had a similar journey in the tournament so far. They have also played two games so far and are yet to lose a single game. After defeating the Gujarat Giants comprehensively in their opening fixture, they carried forward their winning momentum and beat Royal Challengers Bangalore in their second game.

Hayley Matthews picked up three wickets with the ball as it helped them bowl out RCB for 155 runs. Half-centuries from Matthews (77*) and Nat Sciver-Brunt (55*) helped them chase down the total in 14.2 overs.

Harmanpreet Kaur and Co. will be riding with confidence after that win and will look to repeat their performance against the Capitals Women in their next outing.

Delhi Capitals Women vs Mumbai Indians Women Match Details:

Match: Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians, Match 7, Women’s Premier League 2023

Date and Time: Match 9, 2022, Thursday, 07.30 pm IST

Venue: Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai

Delhi Capitals Women vs Mumbai Indians Women Pitch Report

The pitch at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy is a belter of a track. There is no respite for bowlers while bowling on this track. The batters can play their strokes freely right from the start of their innings and fans can expect another high-scoring affair here.

Delhi Capitals Women vs Mumbai Indians Women Weather Forecast

The temperature on Thursday is expected to range between 24 and 38 degrees Celsius.

Delhi Capitals Women vs Mumbai Indians Women Probable XIs

Delhi Capitals Women

Don’t expect them to tinker with the winning combination.

Probable XI

Meg Lanning (c), Shafali Verma, Marizanne Kapp, Jemimah Rodrigues, Alice Capsey, Jess Jonassen, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Arundhati Reddy, Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, and Tara Norris.

Mumbai Indians Women

Expect the Mumbai Indians to go with the same XI that featured in their last game.

Probable XI

Yastika Bhatia (wk), Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Issy Wong, Amanjot Kaur, Humaira Kazi, Jintimani Kalita, and Saika Ishaque.

Delhi Capitals Women vs Mumbai Indians Women Match Prediction

Both sides are unbeaten in the competition and expect a cracking contest when the two meet on Thursday. It will be about holding their nerves in crunch situations.

Delhi Capitals look a settled unit and expect them to stay unbeaten in the competition.

Prediction: Delhi Capitals Women to win this encounter.

Delhi Capitals Women vs Mumbai Indians Women Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sports 18

Live Streaming: Jio Cinemas

Poll : Meg Lanning to score a fifty? Yes No 0 votes