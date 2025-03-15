DC vs MI, WPL 2025 Final: Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai pitch history and T20 records

Mumbai's Brabourne Stadium will host the WPL 2025 final between the Delhi Capitals (DC) and the Mumbai Indians (MI) on Saturday, March 15. This will be the second time that DC and MI lock horns in the final of the Women's Premier League.

Ad

The last time DC clashed against MI in the final in 2023, MI emerged victorious and lifted the WPL trophy for the first time. DC will be out for revenge when they cross swords with MI in the WPL 2025 final.

This will be MI's fourth match of the season at Brabourne Stadium, while DC will take the field at this venue for the first time after the 2023 season. Before the final starts, here's a quick look at the pitch history of the venue in Mumbai.

Ad

Trending

Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai WPL records

Teams batting first have a 100% win record in WPL matches hosted by Mumbai this year. Considering the pressure of the final, it should not be a surprise if the team winning the toss opts to bat first.

Here are some crucial stats from the previous matches hosted by Brabourne Stadium in WPL:

WPL matches played: 14

Won by teams batting first: 7

Won by teams batting second: 7

Ad

Matches tied: 0

Matches abandoned: 0

Highest individual score: 99 - Sophie Devine (RCB-W) vs Delhi Capitals, 2023

Best bowling figures: 5/36 - Kim Garth (GG-W) vs UP Warriorz, 2023

Highest team total: 213/4 - Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants, 2025

Lowest team total: 64 - Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians, 2023

Highest successful run-chase: 189/2 - Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Giants, 2023

Average first innings score: 163.

Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai pitch report

Batters have enjoyed at this venue in WPL 2025. Mumbai Indians scored 213 in the last game on this ground, setting a new record for the highest team total in WPL at this venue.

Ad

MI's batters will be excited to go out there in the middle one last time in Mumbai this year. Meanwhile, the conditions may seem different for DC, who played their last WPL match in Lucknow.

Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai last WPL match

The Mumbai Indians beat the Gujarat Giants by 47 runs in the last WPL game hosted by Mumbai. It was a lopsided game (Eliminator) where MI posted a mammoth 213/4 on the board, riding on half-centuries from Hayley Matthews and Nat Sciver-Brunt.

Ad

Chasing 214, GG lost all their wickets for 166 in 19.2 overs. The batters whacked 14 sixes in that game. Here is the match summary:

Brief scores: MI 213/4 (Hayley Matthews 77, Danielle Gibson 2/40) beat GG 166 (Danielle Gibson 34, Hayley Matthews 3/31) by 47 runs.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️