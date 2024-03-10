DC vs RCB, WPL 2024: Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi pitch history and T20 records

Arun Jaitley Stadium will host the 17th match between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Women's Premier League tonight. DC are on the verge of qualifying for the playoffs. A victory in tonight's match will guarantee them a place in the next round.

Meanwhile, RCB are in a virtual do-or-die situation. A win against DC tonight will bolster their chances of qualifying for the knockouts, while a defeat will push them towards an early elimination.

Before the match between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore begins, here's a look at the pitch history and WPL records at Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi WPL records

Teams batting first have won 80% of the WPL 2024 matches hosted by Delhi so far. Mumbai Indians became the first team to win a match while batting second at the Arun Jaitley Stadium last night.

Here are some vital stats that fans should know from previous WPL matches hosted by Delhi so far:

T20 Matches played: 5

Matches won by teams batting first: 4

Matches won by teams batting second: 1

Matches tied: 0

Matches abandoned: 0

Highest team total: 199/5 - Gujarat Giants Women vs. Royal Challengers Bangalore Women, 2024.

Lowest team total: 118/9 - UP Warriorz Women vs. Mumbai Indians Women, 2024.

Lowest total defended: 138/8 - UP Warriorz Women vs. Delhi Capitals Women, 2024.

Highest successful run-chase: 191/3 - Mumbai Indians Women vs. Gujarat Giants Women, 2024.

Highest individual score: 95* - Harmanpreet Kaur (MI-W) vs. Gujarat Giants Women, 2024.

Best bowling figures: 4/19 - Deepti Sharma (UPW-W) vs. Delhi Capitals Women, 2024.

Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi pitch report

The Delhi pitch report for the DC vs RCB match will be broadcast live before the toss. If a used wicket is chosen for this game, the spinners will have a good time in the middle. Two nights ago, DC failed to chase down a 139-run target at this venue, while last night, MI chased down 191 runs in the second innings.

Arun Jaitley Stadium last T20

Mumbai Indians pulled off the highest successful run-chase in Women's Premier League history last night in Delhi. Playing against the Gujarat Giants, MI conceded 190 runs in the first innings but scored 191/3 in the second innings and won by seven wickets.

13 sixes were hit in the match between MI and GG. 10 wickets fell in 39.5 overs. Here's a brief scorecard of that game:

Brief Scores: Mumbai Indians 191/3 (Harmanpreet Kaur 95*, Tanuja Kanwar 1/21) beat Gujarat Giants 190/7 (Dayalan Hemalatha 74, Saika Ishaque 2/31) by 7 wickets.

