DC vs RCB, WPL 2024 Final: Arun Jaitley Stadium pitch history and T20 records

Arun Jaitley Stadium will host the WPL 2024 final between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals tonight. Both teams clashed at the same venue during the league stage, where DC defeated RCB by one run.

Overall, teams batting first have been quite dominant in the Delhi leg of this year's Women's Premier League. In the last game, Royal Challengers Bangalore successfully defended a 135-run total against the Mumbai Indians.

Before the WPL 2024 Final gets underway, here's a look at the T20 records and pitch history of the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Arun Jaitley Stadium WPL records

Teams batting first have emerged victorious in 70 percent of the matches at this venue in WPL 2024 so far. Considering the fact there will be extra pressure, with this being the final, the captain winning the toss would like to bat first tonight.

Here are some vital stats and numbers that fans should know ahead of tonight's DC vs RCB match:

WPL Matches Played: 10

Matches won by teams batting first: 7

Matches won by teams batting second: 3

Highest team total: 199/5 - Gujarat Giants Women vs. Royal Challengers Bangalore Women, 2024.

Lowest team total: 113 - Mumbai Indians Women vs. Royal Challengers Bangalore Women, 2024.

Highest successful run-chase: 191/3 - Mumbai Indians Women vs. Gujarat Giants Women, 2024.

Lowest total defended: 135/6 - Royal Challengers Bangalore Women vs. Mumbai Indians Women, 2024.

Highest individual score: 95* - Harmanpreet Kaur (MI-W) vs. Gujarat Giants Women, 2024.

Best Bowling Figures: 6/15 - Ellyse Perry (RCB-W) vs. Mumbai Indians Women, 2024.

Arun Jaitley Stadium Pitch Report

The Arun Jaitley Stadium pitch report for the WPL 2024 Final will be broadcasted live before the toss takes place. Generally, the wicket on this ground has helped the batters, but as the game progresses, the slower bowlers come into play.

Teams chasing targets have found it challenging to score runs in the second innings. A similar deck could be on offer for tonight's match.

Arun Jaitley Stadium last WPL match

Royal Challengers Bangalore beat the Mumbai Indians by five runs in the last WPL T20 match played in Delhi. RCB scored 135/6, riding on Ellyse Perry's half-century. In reply, MI managed 130/6 in their 20 overs.

12 wickets fell in 40 overs of that contest. Only one batter hit a half-century, while the batters hit a total of three sixes in the game. Here's a summary:

Brief Scores: Royal Challengers Bangalore 135/6 (Ellyse Perry 66, Natalie Sciver 2/18) beat Mumbai Indians 130/6 (Harmanpreet Kaur 33, Shreyanka Patil 2/16) by 5 runs.

