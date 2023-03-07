DC vs UPW Highlights, WPL 2023: 3 moments that generated a buzz among fans in Match 5

The fifth match of the inaugural Women's Premier League (WPL) saw the in-form sides Delhi Capitals (DC) and the UP Warriorz (UPW) face each other at the DY Patil Stadium on March 7. The Meg Lanning-led Delhi side won the contest by 42 runs to continue their unbeaten run.

UP Warriorz won the toss and chose to bowl first on a fresh surface that sported more than just a tinge of green. The conditions prompted them to take a huge selection call. Grace Harris, Player of the Match in the previous contest, was dropped from the playing XI to accommodate ace seamer Shabnim Ismail.

Lanning and Shafali Verma were on song once again as they mounted up 62 runs in the powerplay. The opening partnership was breached right after the powerplay, courtesy of a composed catch by Kiran Navgire to dismiss Shafali.

DC appeared to stutter a little in the middle overs after losing the wickets of skipper Lanning and Marizanne Kapp in quick succession. However, Jemimah Rodrigues and Jess Jonassen put up an unbeaten fourth wicket partnership worth 67 runs off just 34 deliveries to propel DC to a mammoth 210-4 after 20 overs.

In reply, UP Warriorz' chase was derailed in the powerplay itself where they lost three wickets. The No.1-ranked batter in the world, Tahlia McGrath played an exceptional knock to reduce the margin of defeat and she ended unbeaten on 90 runs, the highest individual score in the WPL so far.

Here are three moments that created a buzz among fans from the DC vs UPW contest in the 2023 WPL.

#1 Shafali Verma's massive 81m six

The young Indian opening batter recorded a massive 81-meter six during the fourth over off Anjali Sarvani. Shafali made room for the inswinger from the left-arm pacer and dispatched the delivery well beyond the long-off boundary rope.

The distance, which is more than enough to clear any boundary rope in the world, cemented DC's dominant start. The platform eventually helped them set a commanding total on the board.

#2 Grace Harris is presented with a burger on the sidelines

The star of UP Warriorz' maiden WPL win, Grace Harris, unfortunately, could not find a place in the playing XI. However, she still managed to steal the spotlight from the sidelines.

She had earlier expressed her love for burgers and revealed her craving for one after her heroics in the WPL game against the Gujarat Giants (GG), for which she was also awarded the Player of the Match award. She told Jio Cinema back then:

“Don’t know where I’ll find some burgers in India. Maybe some butter chicken.”

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra Harsha Bhogle surprised Grace Harris with a burger after Harris mentioned her craving for the burger in the press conference after the last match. Harsha Bhogle surprised Grace Harris with a burger after Harris mentioned her craving for the burger in the press conference after the last match. https://t.co/IVnVr4FxNc

Her wish was fulfilled when she was awarded a burger during a mid-match interview by renowned cricket broadcaster Harsha Bhogle. She also divulged her favorite kind of burger during the brief interview and stated that there are no hard feelings after she was dropped from the playing XI.

#3 Radha Yadav takes a stunning catch to dismiss Deepti Sharma

All-rounder Radha Yadav's catch to dismiss Deepti Sharma became an early contender for the catch of the inaugural WPL season.

Deepti struggled to get going and it took her eight deliveries to get off the mark. She could not meet the demands of the asking rate and had to go for the big shot.

The all-rounder tried to slog Shikha Pandey over long-on, but could not get the distance. Radha's diving effort while running in from the ropes was fruitful as she was able to get her hands underneath the ball in time. She also ensured that the ball did not bounce out of her hands during the followthrough.

Are DC the early contenders for the inaugural WPL title? Let us know what you think.

