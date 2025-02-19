DC vs UPW Match Prediction: Who will win today's WPL 2025 match?

The Delhi Capitals (DC) will lock horns with the UP Warriorz (UPW) in Match 6 of the 2025 Women's Premier League (WPL) on Wednesday, February 19. The contest will be the last one of the tournament at the Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara.

The Capitals find themselves with the worst net run rate in the competition, and that's sorely due to their thumping at the hands of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in their previous game. Although they were boosted by the returns of Marizanne Kapp and Jess Jonassen, DC never really got going in the first innings before chasing became a straightforward task in the second half.

However, Delhi's win over the Mumbai Indians (MI) in their first game of WPL 2025 means that they are off the mark and can quickly jump up the points table. While that was a close encounter that saw many decisions go their way, it was an encouraging performance from a team that has sometimes struggled to nail the decisive moments of a match under pressure.

Meanwhile, the Warriorz have undergone a few changes. Deepti Sharma's first match as full-time captain of the franchise didn't go to plan as they fell to a fairly comprehensive defeat at the hands of the Gujarat Giants (GG), who have lost their other two matches in the league.

UPW chose to drop Chamari Athapaththu, and their overseas contingent of Tahlia McGrath, Grace Harris and Alana King didn't deliver. While Sophie Ecclestone was as consistent as ever, there are clear concerns in the other departments, particularly in the form of an inexperienced top three.

Delhi Capitals Squad: Shafali Verma, Meg Lanning (c), Alice Capsey, Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Annabel Sutherland, Arundhati Reddy, Minnu Mani, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey, Jess Jonassen, Sarah Bryce, Titas Sadhu, Sneha Deepthi, Nandini Kashyap, Niki Prasad, Nallapureddy Charani.

UP Warriorz Squad: Chamari Athapaththu, Vrinda Dinesh, Kiran Navgire, Grace Harris, Tahlia McGrath, Deepti Sharma (c), Uma Chetry (wk), Sophie Ecclestone, Anjali Sarvani, Kranti Goud, Saima Thakor, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Gouher Sultana, Arushi Goel, Chinelle Henry, Alana King, Shweta Sehrawat, Poonam Khemnar.

Can DC get back to winning ways? Or will UPW record their first win of WPL 2025?

WPL 2025: DC look to return to winning ways against UPW

India Portraits - ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 - Source: Getty

On paper, the Capitals are clearly the better team. Although their bowlers were taken apart by Smriti Mandhana, they have plenty of firepower in that department, with Shikha Pandey leading the way. While spin looks a bit thin, Jonassen can be backed to come good soon.

So, realistically, how can the Warriorz pull off an upset? Harris needs to be at her best, and they need to hope that there's some turn in the wicket for them to unleash their four spin options. UPW also need contributions from the Indian batters in the lineup.

Winning the toss will be of utmost importance to UP, with chasing being a significantly easier option. That would also bring their spinners into play, making things really tough for Delhi to put a defendable total on the board.

Taking that out of the equation, however, DC are the obvious favorites to come out on top.

Prediction: DC to win Match 6 of WPL 2025.

