DC vs UPW Match Prediction: Who will win today's WPL 2025 match?

The UP Warriorz (UPW) is the only team without a win in the 2025 Women's Premier League (WPL) so far. Unfortunately for them, their quest to get off the mark won't get any easier on Saturday, February 22, when they face off against the Delhi Capitals (DC) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

With losses in both their matches, the Warriorz is moored to the bottom of the WPL 2025 points table. They were never really in the hunt in those games, although the Capitals were pushed to the penultimate ball of their chase in the reverse fixture just three days ago.

Delhi, meanwhile, have notched up four points on either side of their humbling defeat at the hands of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). Their net run rate is the worst in the competition, but they could go to the top of the table if they win on Saturday.

Delhi Capitals Squad: Shafali Verma, Meg Lanning (c), Alice Capsey, Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Annabel Sutherland, Arundhati Reddy, Minnu Mani, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey, Jess Jonassen, Sarah Bryce, Titas Sadhu, Sneha Deepthi, Nandini Kashyap, Niki Prasad, Nallapureddy Charani.

UP Warriorz Squad: Chamari Athapaththu, Vrinda Dinesh, Kiran Navgire, Grace Harris, Tahlia McGrath, Deepti Sharma (c), Uma Chetry (wk), Sophie Ecclestone, Anjali Sarvani, Kranti Goud, Saima Thakor, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Gouher Sultana, Arushi Goel, Chinelle Henry, Alana King, Shweta Sehrawat, Poonam Khemnar.

WPL 2025: DC look to reach top of the table with a win against bottom-placed UPW

The UP Warriorz have plenty of inexperience in the batting unit. While KP Navgire dazzled with an aggressive half-century in the last game, she is known to struggle against quality pacers, which DC has plenty of in the form of Marizanne Kapp, Shikha Pandey and Arundhati Reddy.

Tahlia McGrath has been in woeful form, and captain Deepti Sharma hasn't done enough in either department. With Grace Harris batting low in the order and not being among the big hits, concerns are aplenty for UPW.

DC, on the other hand, is in a much better place right now. Shafali Verma has looked in excellent nick even though a big score has eluded her so far, while Meg Lanning notched up a vintage innings in her last game to break a string of rusty outings.

With plenty of firepower in the middle order and a talented bowling unit to support it, the Capitals are the clear favorites for this contest. UPW winning the toss and chasing could help them level the odds a bit, but even then, DC should get the job done.

Prediction: DC to win Match 8 of WPL 2025.

