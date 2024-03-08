DC vs UPW, WPL 2024: Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi pitch history and T20 records

Less than 24 hours after losing against Mumbai Indians, UP Warriorz (UPW) will take the field at the Arun Jaitley Stadium tonight to lock horns with Delhi Capitals (DC). UPW stand on the verge of an early elimination, having suffered four defeats in six matches of the league round so far.

UP Warriorz played against the Delhi Capitals once during the first half of WPL 2024. In that game, DC cruised to a comfortable nine-wicket victory, courtesy of fifties from Shafali Verma and Meg Lanning.

Speaking of the upcoming battle between DC and UPW now, here's a look at the pitch history of tonight's venue.

Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi WPL records

The pitch produced some high-scoring games at the start of the Delhi leg, but Mumbai Indians managed to defend a 160-run total with ease last night. The team winning the toss may look to bat first tonight and aim to score a total of 160-170 on the board.

Here's a look at some vital stats which fans should know from the previous games played in the Delhi leg of WPL 2024:

T20 Matches played: 3

Matches won by teams batting first: 3

Matches won by teams batting second: 0

Matches tied: 0

Matches abandoned: 0

Highest team total: 199/5 - Gujarat Giants Women vs. Royal Challengers Bangalore Women, 2024.

Lowest team total: 118/9 - UP Warriorz Women vs. Mumbai Indians Women, 2024.

Lowest total defended: 160/6 - Mumbai Indians Women vs. UP Warriorz Women, 2024.

Highest individual score: 85* - Beth Mooney (GG-W) vs. Royal Challengers Bangalore Women, 2024.

Best bowling figures: 3/21 - Jess Jonassen (DC-W) vs. Mumbai Indians Women, 2024.

Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi pitch report

The pitch report will be broadcast live from Delhi before Alyssa Healy and Meg Lanning walk out for the coin toss. The pitch at the Arun Jaitley Stadium has been favorable for the batters, but last night, the UP Warriorz struggled to get going with the willow.

UP Warriorz will try to learn from their previous mistakes and produce a better performance tonight. Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals will look forward to maintaining their 100% win record on home soil.

Arun Jaitley Stadium last T20

Mumbai Indians (MI) defeated the UP Warriorz by 42 runs in the last T20 played in Delhi. All-rounder Nat Sciver's 45-run knock helped MI post 160 runs on the board in the first innings. In reply, UPW could only reach 118 despite an unbeaten half-century from Deepti Sharma.

Fifteen wickets fell in 40 overs of that match. Spinner Saika Ishaque was the best bowler from the two teams, scalping three wickets in the game.

Brief Scores: Mumbai Indians 160/6 (Nat Sciver 45, Chamari Atapaththu 2/27) beat UP Warriorz 118/9 (Deepti Sharma 53*, Saika Ishaque 3/27) by 42 runs.

