DC vs UPW, WPL 2025: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast and live-streaming details

In search of their maiden win in the ongoing Women's Premier League (WPL) 2025, the UP Warriorz (UPW) are set to collide with the Delhi Capitals (DC). This match will be played at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday, February 22.

Delhi locked horns with UP a few days ago in Vadodara, where Meg Lanning's half-century paved the way for her side. UPW had their chances in the game but wasted all of them, especially while fielding. Kiran Navgire and Chinelle Henry were the two positives for them in that game.

Before Match 8 of WPL 2025, let us look at a detailed preview, considering team combination, pitch report, and live-streaming details.

Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz, WPL 2025 Match Details

Match: Delhi Capitals Women vs UP Warriorz Women, Match 8, Women's Premier League 2025.

Date and Time: February 22, 7:30 pm IST.

Venue: M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz Pitch Report

A target of 168 was chased down by the Mumbai Indians (MI) in Bengaluru on Friday. While spinners got the majority of the wickets, there was something for the pacers too. You can expect another great cricketing surface tonight. The exact pitch report will be broadcast live on air just before the toss time (7:00 PM IST).

Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz Weather Forecast

A clear night sky is expected for the Saturday night fixture. The temperature will hover around 24 degrees Celsius, while the humidity won't be above 70%. There is no chance of rain.

Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz Probable XIs

Delhi Capitals

Shafali Verma, Meg Lanning (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Annabel Sutherland, Marizanne Kapp, Jess Jonassen, Sarah Bryce (wk), Niki Prasad, Shikha Pandey, Arundhati Reddy, Minnu Mani

UP Warriorz

Kiran Navgire, Vrinda Dinesh/Poonam Khemnar, Deepti Sharma (c), Tahlia McGrath, Shweta Sehrawat, Grace Harris, Chenille Henry, Uma Chetry (wk), Sophie Ecclestone, Saima Thakor, Gouher Sultana/Rajeshwari Gayakwad

Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz live-streaming details and telecast channel list

Live streaming: JioHotstar.

TV: Star Sports.

