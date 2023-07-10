DD vs NRK Prediction: Who will win today’s TNPL 2023 Qualifier 2?

Dindigul Dragons (DD) and Nellai Royal Kings (NRK) are set to face each other in Qualifier 2 of the TNPL 2023 on Monday, July 10. The Indian Cement Company Ground in Tirunelveli will host the encounter.

The Royal Kings, led by Arun Karthik, finished the league stage of the tournament third in the table with 10 points and a net run rate of +0.696 thanks to wins in five out of seven matches. In the Eliminator on Saturday, July 8, they defeated Siechem Madurai Panthers by four runs.

After being put into bat, the Royal Kings put up a massive score of 211 for the loss of six wickets. Nidhish Rajagopal and Ajitesh Guruswamy scored impressive half-centuries.

In reply, the Panthers finished their innings at 207 for the loss of four wickets. V Aaditya scored 73 runs off 50 balls with six fours and two sixes, but his valiant effort was in vain.

The Dragons, on the other hand, finished second in the table with 12 points and a net run rate of +0.529 thanks to wins in six out of seven games. However, they will head into the match after losing to Lyca Kovai Kings by 30 runs.

TNPL 2023, DD vs NRK Prediction: Can the Dragons beat the Royal Kings?

In the league stage, the Dragons beat the Royal Kings by seven wickets. On paper, the Dragons are the stronger of the two teams without a doubt. But after a strong batting performance in their previous game, the Royal Kings will be high on confidence.

Prediction: Dindigul Dragons to win this TNPL 2023 match.

