DD vs SMP Prediction: Who will win today’s TNPL 2023 match?

Dindigul Dragons (DD) and Siechem Madurai Panthers (SMP) are set to lock horns in Match No. 8 of the TNPL 2023 on Sunday, June 18. The SNR College Cricket Ground in Coimbatore will host the encounter.

The Dragons, led by Ravichandran Ashwin, made a stupendous start to their campaign as they are placed third in the table with two points and a net run rate of +2.225. They will go into the match after beating Ba11sy Trichy by six wickets.

After being put in to field, the Dragons restricted Trichy to 120 in 19.1 overs. Saravana Kumar, skipper Ashwin, and Subodh Bhati picked up two wickets apiece. Varun Chakaravarthy was the pick of their bowlers after he finished with figures of 4-0-21-3.

The Dragons chased down the target with 31 balls to spare. Shivam Kumar laid the platform with a knock of 46 off 30 balls. Later, Bhati played a cameo of 19 off eight balls to take the Dragons past the finish line.

The Panthers, led by Hari Nishanth, are placed at the bottom of the table with a net run rate of -3.139. They lost to the Nellai Royal Kings by six wickets in their previous match.

After opting to bat first, the Panthers scored 126 for the loss of eight wickets. Skipper Nishanth scored 64 off 51 but did not get support from others. Mohan Prasanth finished with figures of 4-0-26-3. The Royal Kings chased down the target with 38 balls left in their innings.

TNPL 2023, DD vs SMP Prediction: Can the Panthers beat the Dragons?

The Dindigul Dragons will go into the match as favorites without much of a doubt. They have two of the best spinners, Ravichandran Ashwin and Varun Chakravarthy in their ranks. It will be tough for the Panthers to counter the Dragons’ bowling attack.

Prediction: Dindigul Dragons to win the TNPL 2023 match.

Poll : Who will win today's TNPL 2023 match? Dindigul Dragons (DD) Siechem Madurai Panthers (SMP) 0 votes