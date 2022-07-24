DD vs SS Prediction: Who will win today’s TNPL match?

In the last game of the league stage of the sixth edition of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL), Dindigul Dragons will take on Salem Spartans at the SCF Cricket Ground in Salem on Sunday.

The Dragons have struggled in this year’s competition. They have managed only two wins from six games and will look for a win in their final game to end their campaign on a high.

They lost to Chepauk Super Gillies in their last outing. After being asked to bat first, the Dragons registered 138-5 in their allotted 20 overs. However, the Super Gillies romped home with four deliveries to spare.

The Spartans, meanwhile, are winless in six games this season. Nothing has gone right for them as they look set to finish with the wooden spoon in TNPL 2022. They lost to Ruby Trichy Warriors in their last game.

The Spartans were bundled out for a paltry 87. They reduced the Warriors to 26-2 after five overs but no further play was possible due to rain. The Warriors eventually won the game by four runs on the DLS method.

TNPL 2022: Who will win today’s match?

Hari Nishanth in action (Image Courtesy: Times of India)

Dindigul Dragons have been knocked out of the TNPL this year. Lyca Kovai Kings won their final game to book their berth in the playoffs, ruling the Dragons out of contention. They will now look to snap their two-game losing streak and end t heir campaign on a high.

The Spartans, meanwhile, will look to register their first win of the season against the Dragons. However, the Dragons look like a stronger unit than the Spartans and are expected to come out on top.

Prediction: Dindigul Dragons (DD) to win.

LIVE POLL Q. Murugan Ashwin to pick two or more wickets? Yes No 4 votes so far