DDCA set to rename Feroz Shah Kotla as Arun Jaitley Stadium
The Delhi & District Cricket Association will rename the Feroz Shah Kotla Ground in Delhi as the Arun Jaitley Stadium on September 12 . This announcement comes on the back of Jaitley's expiry on 24th August. At the same time, DDCA also clarified that only the stadium has been named as the Arun Jaitley Stadium and the ground will continue to be called the Feroz Shah Kotla.
Arun Jaitley served as the DDCA president from 1999 to 2013 wherein Delhi's cricket saw tremendous development under his helm. Jaitley, during his tenure at DDCA, is credited with renovating the stadium into a modern facility, increasing its capacity to accommodate more fans besides constructing world class dressing rooms.
The DDCA will also honour the achievements of Indian skipper Virat Kohli by naming a stand after him in a function on the same day when the stadium will be renamed. The function will be held at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium and Home Minister Amit Shah and Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju are expected to grace the occasion.
DDCA president Rajat Sharma said it was Jaitley's support and encouragement that players like Virat Kohli, Virender Sehwag, Gautam Gambhir, Ashish Nehra, Rishabh Pant and many others could represent India at international level.
"What can be better to have the stadium named after the man who rebuilt it under his presidentship. It was Arun Jaitley's support and encouragement that players like Virat Kohli, Virender Sehwag, Gautam Gambhir, Ashish Nehra, Rishabh Pant and many others could make India proud." said the DDCA chief.
Yesterday, former Indian cricketer and current Lok Sabha MP Gautam Gambhir also proposed that the Yamuna Sports Complex should be renamed as the Arun Jaitley Complex as a fitting tribute to the renowned administrator.