×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

DDCA set to rename Feroz Shah Kotla as Arun Jaitley Stadium

Karthik Raj
ANALYST
News
55   //    27 Aug 2019, 16:27 IST

Arun Jaitley (on the left) in a conversation during the Advancing Asia conference
Arun Jaitley (on the left) in a conversation during the Advancing Asia conference

The Delhi & District Cricket Association will rename the Feroz Shah Kotla Ground in Delhi as the Arun Jaitley Stadium on September 12 . This announcement comes on the back of Jaitley's expiry on 24th August. At the same time, DDCA also clarified that only the stadium has been named as the Arun Jaitley Stadium and the ground will continue to be called the Feroz Shah Kotla.

Arun Jaitley served as the DDCA president from 1999 to 2013 wherein Delhi's cricket saw tremendous development under his helm. Jaitley, during his tenure at DDCA, is credited with renovating the stadium into a modern facility, increasing its capacity to accommodate more fans besides constructing world class dressing rooms.

The DDCA will also honour the achievements of Indian skipper Virat Kohli by naming a stand after him in a function on the same day when the stadium will be renamed. The function will be held at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium and Home Minister Amit Shah and Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju are expected to grace the occasion.

DDCA president Rajat Sharma said it was Jaitley's support and encouragement that players like Virat Kohli, Virender Sehwag, Gautam Gambhir, Ashish Nehra, Rishabh Pant and many others could represent India at international level.

"What can be better to have the stadium named after the man who rebuilt it under his presidentship. It was Arun Jaitley's support and encouragement that players like Virat Kohli, Virender Sehwag, Gautam Gambhir, Ashish Nehra, Rishabh Pant and many others could make India proud." said the DDCA chief.

Yesterday, former Indian cricketer and current Lok Sabha MP Gautam Gambhir also proposed that the Yamuna Sports Complex should be renamed as the Arun Jaitley Complex as a fitting tribute to the renowned administrator.


Tags:
Delhi Cricket Indian Cricket Team Gautam Gambhir Virat Kohli Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
1st Test | Thu, 22 Aug
IND 297/10 & 343/7
WI 222/10 & 100/10
India won by 318 runs
IND VS WI live score
3rd Test | Thu, 22 Aug
AUS 179/10 & 246/10
ENG 67/10 & 362/9
England won by 1 wicket
AUS VS ENG live score
2nd Test | Fri, 30 Aug, 08:00 PM
West Indies
India
WI VS IND preview
2nd Test | Thu, 22 Aug
SL 244/10 & 122/10
NZ 431/6
New Zealand won by an innings and 65 runs
SL VS NZ live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
India in West Indies 2019
South Africa in India 2019
Australia in England 2019
New Zealand in Sri Lanka 2019
Afghanistan in Bangladesh 2019
Tri-Series in Bangladesh 2019
Australia Women in West Indies 2019
South Africa Women in India 2019
English Domestic Twenty20 Competition
Caribbean Premier League
English County Championship Division One
English County Championship Division Two
Australian Domestic One-Day Competition
Australian Women's Domestic One-Day Competition
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us