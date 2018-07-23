Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Dean Elgar rues conditions provided in practice match

Aditya Joshi
ANALYST
News
152   //    23 Jul 2018, 13:51 IST

CRICKET-SRI-RSA

As South Africa stare down a humiliating 2-0 blanking at the hands of hosts Sri Lanka, the justifications from their players for the loss knows no end. First captain Faf du Plessis spoke about the need to take the toss away from the game to make Test cricket evenly competitive and not skewed in the home side's favor, and now opener Dean Elgar has brought up the issue of the pitches provided in the practice matches.

"The two-day game that we played - all we faced in the top order was just seamers," he said. "I didn't face one ball of seam in the whole Test series. That's pretty street-smart, I'd say. They gave us a flat wicket that didn't turn, and that's pretty street-smart. The series starts really before the first ball is bowled.

"That gives the batters a lot of confidence because we are smashing everything. In the Tests, all we faced were spinners on pretty dusty wickets. That's also the mental aspect, so you have to find a way to deal with that."

Sri Lanka have gone with just one fast bowler in the entire series, their captain Suranga Lakmal, and even he has bowled just 39 deliveries in the course of the series. On the other hand, South Africa made the massive tactical blunder of going with three fast bowlers into both the Test matches and shockingly enough, with just one spinner in the second Test, a team seeming almost farcical looking at how the pitch played out.

While incompetence with the bat and lack of adaptability hurt South Africa, their selection strategies backfired as much.

That being said, the Proteas aren't the only side to have not have received adequate acclimatization to the conditions, England had to contend with second-XI line-ups and remote cricket grounds to play their practice matches on before the Ashes.

In 2017, the practice match played by Australia in Bangladesh before the two-match Test series featured a pace-heavy bowling line-up in the BCB XI, while it was very obvious that once the series began, spin will come to the fore.

Topics you might be interested in:
Sri Lanka vs South Africa, 2018 Sri Lanka Cricket South Africa Cricket Suranga Lakmal Dean Elgar
Aditya Joshi
ANALYST
Cricket is great if you're into things like wasted youth, failed relationships, sun damage and broken dreams
Sri Lanka vs South Africa review: A subcontinental delight
RELATED STORY
Sri Lanka vs South Africa 2018: Tabraiz Shamsi returns...
RELATED STORY
Sri Lanka vs South Africa, Second Test : Preview and...
RELATED STORY
Hashim Amla- A wristy wizard
RELATED STORY
Stats: South Africa register lowest Test total since...
RELATED STORY
Stats: Keshav Maharaj breaks all-time Test record on...
RELATED STORY
Otis Gibson speaks on the bowling options available,...
RELATED STORY
Sri Lanka vs South Africa 2018: Tabraiz Shamsi leaves...
RELATED STORY
5 Players to watch out for in the upcoming Sri...
RELATED STORY
Faf du Plessis 'big fan of taking away the toss'
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Sri Lanka v South Africa Test Series 2018
1st Test | Thu, 12 Jul
SL 287/10 & 190/10
RSA 126/10 & 73/10
Sri Lanka win by 278 runs
SL VS RSA live score
2nd Test | Fri, 20 Jul
SL 338/10 & 275/5
RSA 124/10 & 290/10
Sri Lanka win by 199 runs
SL VS RSA live score
1st ODI | Sun, 29 Jul, 04:15 AM
Sri Lanka
South Africa
SL VS RSA preview
2nd ODI | Wed, 01 Aug, 09:00 AM
Sri Lanka
South Africa
SL VS RSA preview
3rd ODI | Sun, 05 Aug, 04:15 AM
Sri Lanka
South Africa
SL VS RSA preview
4th ODI | Wed, 08 Aug, 09:00 AM
Sri Lanka
South Africa
SL VS RSA preview
5th ODI | Sun, 12 Aug, 09:00 AM
Sri Lanka
South Africa
SL VS RSA preview
Only T20I | Tue, 14 Aug, 01:30 PM
Sri Lanka
South Africa
SL VS RSA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Zimbabwe v Pakistan ODI Series 2018
India in England Tour Match 2018
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa Test Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa ODI Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa Twenty20 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh ODI Series 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh Twenty20 Series 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
England Under 19s v South Africa Under 19s ODI Series 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
MCC Tri-Nation Series 2018
Netherlands v Nepal ODI Series 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan Twenty20 Series 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us