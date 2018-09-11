The ideal Test XI of cricketers who made their debut in the first decade of the 21st century

Yash Mittal FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 485 // 11 Sep 2018, 00:23 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Cook signs off in scintillating fashion at The Oval

Every decade in Test cricket unearths cricketers who enthrall the cricketing realm with their precocious talent.

The turn of the century was a precarious time for world cricket. With the match-fixing saga reaching its nadir, cricket desperately needed fresh faces who with their talent would drive people back to the game.

Today, in this article we'll have a look at the Debutant XI of 2000s recognizing the talents who made their mark and enthralled the fans in the first decade of the 21st century.

Also Read:- Openers who changed the course of Test match batting

Note:- This list contains cricketers who made their debut after January 01, 2000.

1 / 6 NEXT