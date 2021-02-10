Deep Dasgupta believes Axar Patel could get the nod over Kuldeep Yadav for the 2nd Test

Deep Dasgupta believes that the Indian team management could replace Shahbaz Nadeem with Axar Patel for the second Test, thereby extending Kuldeep Yadav's time on the sidelines. Dasgupta explained that Patel will be a straight swap for the left-arm spinner Nadeem.

The Indian team management raised quite a few eyebrows by including Shahbaz Nadeem in the playing XI for the first Test. Nadeem was not in the original squad and came in as a last-minute injury replacement for Axar Patel. Many had felt Kuldeep Yadav would receive an opportunity because the selectors had named him in the first-choice squad.

Answering a fan's question on Sports Today, Deep Dasgupta gave his views on the Indian spin attack selection dilemma. Dasgupta was confident Washington Sundar would retain his place. However, he felt that Patel will be preferred over Kuldeep in place of Nadeem who is very likely to be dropped.

"Honestly, with how Shahbaz bowled in the last Test match, I think there will be replacement. Axar could be a very, very good choice and so will Kuldeep but I think Axar because left-arm orthodox spinner brings in more control, that's the reason why he might be preferred and it's a straight swap, Axar coming in for Nadeem (both are left-arm spinners). I don't see both of them playing together, and I guess Axar will be a choice," Deep Dasgupta said.

Axar Patel is yet to make his Test debut. Kuldeep Yadav has played six Tests for Team India, accounting for 24 wickets at an economy rate of 3.51. The left-arm wrist-spinner has two five-wicket hauls to his name.

Why Virat Kohli will likely prefer Axar Patel over Kuldeep Yadav

Kuldeep Yadav has best figures of 6/119 in Test cricket

Indian skipper Virat Kohli clarified that the team management had no regrets over leaving Kuldeep Yadav out for the first Test. Kohli stated that Nadeem played in Chennai because the team wanted variety in the spin attack.

Ravichandran Ashwin and Washington Sundar are right-arm off-spinners. Thus, the team needed a bowler who could take the ball away from the right-handed batsman. Shahbaz Nadeem, being a slow-left arm bowler, earned a place ahead of Kuldeep Yadav. Due to the same reason, Virat might include Axar Patel in the playing XI for the 2nd Test.