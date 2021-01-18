Deep Dasgupta explains the reasons for lack of reverse swing in the India-Australia series

Former India wicketkeeper Deep Dasgupta feels the ban of saliva is the reason why bowlers in the India-Australia series have failed to get reverse swing. Saliva has been banned from shining the ball ever since the COVID-19 pandemic broke out last year.

The bowlers have dominated the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy. However, there has been a clear lack of reverse swing. Even when there has been some, it hasn't made a significant impact. Mitchell Starc, who often uses the reverse swing to good effect, has had a tough time in the series so far.

Speaking exclusively to Indranil Basu on Sportskeeda Live, Deep Dasgupta explained the reason for this.

"One of the major factors which is missing (for reverse swing) is saliva. ... Even sweat can; it isn't like sweat can't (help in reverse swing). But obviously, saliva is heavier than sweat, and it makes the ball get ready faster for it to start reversing. So the rule that you can't use saliva is one of the reasons why we haven't seen reverse swing much," said Dasgupta.

The former Indian player was also in favour of the rules being reversed back when situation gets back to normal. When asked whether saliva should be allowed later, he said:

"Absolutely! Reverse swing is an art, and there has to be a balance between bat and ball." added Dasgupta.

Pant catches Paine on the pull shot. He's gone for 27 #AUSvIND https://t.co/IzttOVL3j4 — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 18, 2021

Dasgupta wants Test cricket to be bowler-friendly

The 43-year-old also talked about how he wants red-ball cricket to be pro-bowlers as white-ball cricket is already tilted in favour of batsmen.

"As it is white-ball cricket has become more batting friendly, the scale is towards the batsman a little more. You don't want the same with red-ball cricket. I'm all for white-ball cricket being pro batsman and red-ball cricket being pro bowler." added Deep Dasgupta.

The ongoing Border-Gavaskar series has seen a great contest between bat and ball. Neither India nor Australia have managed to reach 400 in any of their innings, which shows how good the bowlers have been. However, the Indian cricket team deserves a special mention as they have missed some of their key frontline bowlers for most parts of the series.