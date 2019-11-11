Deepak Chahar, KL Rahul rise in latest ICC rankings

Aakash Arya FOLLOW ANALYST News 11 Nov 2019, 19:43 IST SHARE

Deepak Chahar

A jaw-dropping performance by Deepak Chahar, that included a hat-trick in the third and final T20I against Bangladesh yesterday, helped the pacer climb 88 spots to occupy the 42nd position in the latest ICC T20I rankings. Yuzvendra Chahal climbed nine places while Washington Sundar jumped 21 spots to occupy the 25th and 27th positions respectively.

Deepak Chahar benefitted from his record-breaking spell in the final T20I against Bangladesh. Chahar finished with figures of 6/7 and picked up the Man of the Match award for his exploits.

Meanwhile, a classy 52-run knock off 35 balls helped KL Rahul climb up to the eighth position in the T20I rankings for batsmen and he is now one spot behind seventh-placed Rohit Sharma, who is the highest-ranked Indian batsman.

Elsewhere, Dawid Malan became only the second Englishman to score a T20I hundred - after Alex Hales - and his innings of 103 from 51 deliveries in the fourth T20I against New Zealand helped him rise to a career-best ranking of three with 782 rating points.

Pakistan captain Babar Azam currently leads the batting rankings with 876 points followed by Australian captain Aaron Finch with 807 points. England captain Eoin Morgan also had a stupendous series against New Zealand and he shares the ninth spot with New Zealand’s Martin Guptill. Morgan jumped 10 places while Guptill climbed seven spots after a successful return to form.

Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan remained at the summit of the bowlers rankings with 757 points.

Dawid Malan and Aaron Finch are the big movers in the latest @MRFWorldwide ICC T20I Player Rankings!



How impressed have you been with their recent performances with the bat?https://t.co/wNnHH84Fbw — ICC (@ICC) November 11, 2019

Mohammad Nabi, meanwhile, rose above Glenn Maxwell in the T20I all-rounder rankings with 339 points.

The rest of the top five remained the same, with Scotland's Richie Berrington occupying the third spot. He is followed by Bangladesh's Mahmudullah in the fourth spot, while Zimbabwe's Sean Williams rounds off the top five with 220 rating points.