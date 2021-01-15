Defiant India refuse to back down as Gabba Test hangs firmly in the balance on Day 1

Staying true to their character, India rose once again just as they looked down and out in Brisbane. Despite Navdeep Saini’s injury and fielding struggles, the visitors had their moments. An inexperienced bowling attack gave everything they had on the first day.

Australia, though, would be happier of the two sides at the end of the day's play. Their batting improved as the day went on, as they upped the scoring rate. Marnus Labuschagne scored a hundred, as he made India pay for their dropped catches. With Paine and Green seeing off the new ball and batting well, they look set for a big score on Day 2.

Brief scores Australia 274/5 after 87 overs (Marnus Labuschagne 108, Matthew Wade 45; T Natarajan 2/63, Mohammed Siraj 1/51)

Wade and Labuschagne looked well set at tea, as they upped the ante. 44 runs came off the first 9 overs, as Marnus Labuschagne brought up his 5th Test ton.

Navdeep Saini’s absence had a big impact on India’s pace attack. He was best suited to make use of the bouncy track, but India missed him big time after his groin injury. The Australians made full use of the old ball, as the set Labuschagne and Wade put together a 113-run partnership.

Natarajan’s double blow gave India hope

As has been the case multiple times in this series, India roared back just when Australia thought they were on top. It was poetic that T Natarajan was the catalyst for the visitors. The man, who has made his debut across all 3 formats in this tour, picked up Matthew Wade and Marnus Labuschagne in successive overs.

Advertisement

He first got Wade, who once again threw his wicket away after doing all the hard work. Natarajan’s next over saw him hurry Marnus Labuschagne, with the centurion’s top edge gobbled up by Rishabh Pant.

India’s double blow halted Australia’s charge as the visitors fought back into the game. But Tim Paine and Cameron Green dug their heels in. The duo put together a 50-run partnership to see Australia through to stumps.

India wouldn’t be too disappointed with their efforts on Day 1. Despite losing the toss, the visitors managed to clean up Australia’s top order. Saini’s injury and dropped catches will be a worry, but they will see tomorrow’s morning session as an opportunity to clean up Australia’s lower order quickly.

As for Australia, Marnus Labuschagne’s century and the Green-Paine stand have given them hope for a big score. They know the conditions better than anyone. They should be expected to make full use of the wicket and dominate on Day 2.

India had earlier started the day on top

Advertisement

Mohammed Siraj gets David Warner early again 💥



Beautiful delivery. Great catch. Dream start for India! #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/vW4oB0IzjM — Cricket on BT Sport (@btsportcricket) January 15, 2021

While Australia ended Day 1 in the ascendancy, it was India who had the stronger start.

The visitors got David Warner in the first over, as the left-hander’s struggles against Mohammed Siraj continued. Shardul Thakur got his maiden Test wicket with his first ball of the match, with Marcus Harris departing cheaply. India’s four-pronged pace attack kept Australia on the backfoot in the morning, as they made full use of the conditions.

Steve Smith’s struggles against India’s off-spinners came back to haunt him in Brisbane. The batsman looked set for a big score but threw away his wicket as he got caught in the leg side trap by Washington Sundar. It was Smith’s 4th dismissal to India’s off-spinners this series.

Advertisement

Post lunch, however, Australia showed why they are so successful at the Gabba. A patient Labuschagne started attacking India’s bowlers. He had luck in the afternoon session though. The Australian batsman was first dropped by Ajinkya Rahane at gully before his edge just fell short of Pujara at first slip.

Dropped catches and untimely injuries have been India’s Achilles' Heel in this tour, and tragedy struck again as Navdeep Saini walked off the field. BCCI later revealed that the fast bowler felt something in his groin. He didn’t bowl after seeing his skipper drop Labuschagne off his bowling.

India's debutants gave a good account of themselves in the match. Washington Sundar was relentless with his line and length, while T Natarajan grew into the game as the day went on. Shardul Thakur got a wicket but was wayward as Australian batsmen targeted his lack of pace on a bouncy Gabba wicket.

Australia's opening struggles continue to be a worry for the home side. But seeing Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne get amongst the runs for a second game running would be a welcome sight for the hosts. With Australia's lower order batting well this series, they look forward to starting Day 2 on a good note.