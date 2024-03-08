Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians - which team has a better chance of finishing on top of the WPL 2024 table?

Mumbai Indians (MI) and Delhi Capitals (DC) have been the two most dominant sides in the short history of the Women’s Premier League (WPL).

Delhi topped the league stage of WPL 2023, winning six out of eight matches and finishing with a net run rate of +1.856. Mumbai also ended the league stage with six wins. They won their first five matches in a row, but finished second in the points table on the run rate (+1.711) scenario.

While Delhi Capitals topped the league stage, it was Mumbai Indians who emerged triumphant in the inaugural edition of the Women’s Premier League.

Having hammered UP Warriorz (UPW) in the Eliminator at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai by 72 runs, they thumped Delhi Capitals by seven wickets in the final at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai to be crowned inaugural WPL champions. Batting first, DC were held to 131/9, a total MI chased down in 19.3 overs.

Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians continued their dominance in the ongoing WPL edition as well. There are currently the top two sides in the points table.

On that note, let’s look at which of the two teams has a better chance of finishing on top of the WPL 2024 table.

Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians: Performance in WPL 2024 so far and remaining matches

Delhi Capitals have been in great form in WPL 2024.

Delhi Capitals have so far played five matches in WPL 2024, winning four of them. They lost the tournament opener to Mumbai Indians in Bangalore by four wickets, but went on to register triumphs over UP Warriorz (9 wickets), Royal Challengers Bangalore (25 runs) and Gujarat Giants (25 runs). Delhi even got the better of Mumbai Indians by 29 runs when the sides clashed for the second time in Delhi.

Looking at the list of their remaining matches in WPL 2024, DC will take on UP Warriorz on March 8, Royal Challengers Bangalore Women on March 10 and Gujarat Giants on March 13. Delhi Capitals will be confident of winning all three of their remaining matches.

On paper, they are stronger than all the opponents they will face in their remaining league games. It is thus not surprising that they beat all three teams in the Bangalore leg.

If Delhi Capitals win their remaining three games, they will finish with 14 points and will boost their net run rate even further. Even if DC lose one of three matches, they will still end the league stage of WPL 2024 with 12 points and a reasonably good net run rate. The advantage they have over Mumbai Indians is that they have one extra game in hand and that could have a big say in deciding who tops the points table after the league stage.

Shifting focus to Mumbai Indians, they have eight points from six matches, having won four and lost two games. MI began the competition with a four-wicket win over DC. They beat Gujarat Giants by five wickets but were then stunned by UP Warriorz by seven wickets.

A thumping seven-wicket win over Royal Challengers Bangalore was followed by a 29-run loss to Delhi. They returned to winning ways by beating UP Warriorz by 42 runs in their previous WPL 2024 match. Mumbai have been slightly inconsistent in comparison to Delhi, which is why they find themselves in second position.

MI’s remaining games in the league stage are against Gujarat Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore Women. They beat both sides in the Bangalore leg, but GG and RCB have had their moments in the tournament. Considering that Mumbai have not been at their dominant best in WPL 2024, these two sides could capitalize if MI slip.

Having said that, it will be an upset if Mumbai Indians go down to either Gujarat or Bangalore. If they win both the matches, they will finish the league stage with 12 points.

However, if Delhi also finish with 12 points, MI are unlikely to finish first in the points table as there is a greater possibility of DC taking the top spot on the basis of their net run rate.

Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians: Form of key players

Mumbai Indians are the defending champions in the WPL.

For DC or MI to top the points table, they would need their big names to fire in their remaining WPL 2024 matches. If we look at the form of key players from both sides, Delhi skipper Meg Lanning has notched up three half-centuries in five innings, Alice Capsey has 167 runs from four innings and Shafali Verma 156 runs at a strike rate of 151.45. Jemimah Rodrigues hit form with a brilliant 69* off 33 balls against MI.

Strikingly, Delhi Capitals bowlers occupy the top three slots on the list of leading wicket-takers in WPL 2024 after 14 matches. Jess Jonassen has claimed nine scalps in three games, Radha Yadav eight in five and Marizanne Kapp eight in four. Even Arundhati Reddy has chipped in with six scalps in five innings.

Looking at Mumbai’s key batters, Amelia Kerr tops the list for her side with 174 runs in six innings, skipper Harmanpreet Kaur is next with 140 runs from four innings, while Nat Sciver-Brunt has scored 137 runs from six innings. Hayley Matthews (121 runs from six innings) has not quite been at her best.

Among Mumbai Indians’ bowlers, Sciver-Brunt and Kerr have seven wickets each, while Shabnim Ismail and Saika Ishaque have six and five, respectively.

Considering the overall consistency of both teams, the individual form of players as well as the fact that Delhi Capitals have one more game to play than Mumbai Indians, Lanning and co. look better placed to finish on top of the WPL 2024 points table.

