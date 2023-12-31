Delhi Capitals Women's strongest playing XI after the WPL 2024 auction

The Delhi Capitals (DC) were one of the best teams in the 2023 Women's Premier League (WPL). They finished atop the points table to secure direct passage to the final, where they ultimately fell to the Mumbai Indians (MI), who were clearly the strongest side on paper.

Delhi made some valuable additions to their squad at the WPL 2024 auction, which was held earlier this month. They made the joint-most expensive purchase at the event, snapping up Annabel Sutherland for ₹2 crore. Last year's finalists are likely to have a slightly different XI during the upcoming campaign.

Delhi Capitals Women's squad for WPL 2024: Alice Capsey*, Arundhati Reddy, Jemimah Rodrigues, Jess Jonassen*, Laura Harris*, Marizanne Kapp*, Meg Lanning* (c), Minnu Mani, Poonam Yadav, Radha Yadav, Shafali Verma, Shikha Pandey, Sneha Deepthi, Taniya Bhatia, Titas Sadhu, Annabel Sutherland*, Aparna Mondal, Ashwani Kumari.

Here's DC's strongest playing XI for the WPL 2024 season.

Openers: Meg Lanning (c), Shafali Verma

Shafali Verma and Meg Lanning in action: WPL 2023 - Royal Challengers Bangalore v Delhi Capitals

DC's opening combination is unlikely to change, but the players in question will have different contexts around their involvement during WPL 2024.

Meg Lanning has retired from international cricket, and how she fares at the franchise level will be something to keep an eye on. Her astute leadership, which played a big role in the side reaching the final last season, will be a massive asset.

Shafali Verma, meanwhile, has endured a lean run of form in international cricket and even lost her place in the Indian side for the second ODI against Australia. The young opener will want to prove her critics wrong with an explosive season at the top of the order.

Middle Order: Alice Capsey, Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Annabel Sutherland

Annabel Sutherland was in high demand at the WPL 2024 auction

Alice Capsey's place in the side could be under threat following the signing of Sutherland, but DC would do well to continue to field her. The explosive English all-rounder is a game-changer in both departments, with her hitting ability and capable off-spin.

Jemimah Rodrigues and Marizanne Kapp will form the backbone of the middle order. While the former would ideally like to bat at No. 3, the requirements of the team mean that she will need to ensure her game develops advanced attacking gears. Kapp, on the other hand, will be DC's premier all-rounder.

Sutherland and Jess Jonassen could be locked in a battle to take up the Capitals' final overseas slot. Jonassen did well with the bat in WPL 2023 and offers all-phase variety with the ball, but DC already have a left-arm spinner in Radha Yadav. They might need what Sutherland offers more, which is an extra pace option and batting.

Lower Order: Taniya Bhatia (wk), Radha Yadav, Minnu Mani, Shikha Pandey, Titas Sadhu

Shikha Pandey bats, WPL 2023 - Delhi Capitals v Mumbai Indians

DC's tail could be a bit long in WPL 2024. Taniya Bhatia, Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey and Minnu Mani can all bat, but all of them aren't entirely reliable.

The Capitals curiously resigned Aparna Mondal at the auction despite the presence of other more exciting options, meaning Bhatia might be retained as the wicket-keeper despite her pedestrian strike rate.

Radha offers a complete package, with batting, bowling and fielding, even though her batting isn't that developed yet. She has lost her place in the Indian team and will be keen on delivering a statement campaign.

Shikha will lead the pace attack once again, while Minnu could be picked if Delhi want a spinner who can bat a bit. Poonam Yadav is another option to add leg-spin variety to the attack, but there are concerns over whether she will be able to find success at the WPL level.

Titas Sadhu sat out the last season, but she is now an international player and should be given a good run. Ashwani Kumari is another option, and while her ceiling is sky-high, she might need some time to adjust to the standards of the WPL.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App

Poll : Should DC play Sutherland ahead of Jonassen in WPL 2024? Yes No 0 votes