Deodhar Trophy 2023: Match 14: East Zone vs West Zone - Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Live Streaming Details

Match 14 of Deodhar Trophy 2023 will take place between East Zone and West Zone at the Puducherry Ground 2 in Puducherry from 09:00 am IST on Tuesday, August 1. Both East Zone and West Zone will have a chance to qualify for the final of the Deodhar Trophy by winning this game.

East Zone took on South Zone in their last game of the Deodhar Trophy 2023. Winning the toss, East Zone elected to bat first. However, their batters disappointed them as they could only manage 229 runs in their 46 overs.

Virat Singh top-scored for the East Zone as he scored 49 runs off 67 deliveries. Subhranshu Senapati scored 44 runs off 62 deliveries and Akash Deep scored 44 runs off 26 deliveries. Akash Deep and Mukhtar Hussain played a good cameo partnership at the death to take East Zone to a respectable total.

South Zone chased the target comfortably in 44.2 overs losing just five wickets in the process. For East Zone, Avinov Choudhury picked a couple of wickets. Shahbaz Ahmed, Akash Deep, and Riyan Parag picked a wicket each.

West Zone, on the other hand, took on North Zone in their last game of Deodhar Trophy 2023 where North Zone won the toss and opted to bat first. However, they couldn’t post a huge total on the scoreboard as they managed 259 runs for the loss of six wickets in their 50 overs.

Shams Mulani was once again the hero for the West Zone side with the ball as he picked up three wickets for 29 runs in his 10 overs. Sarfaraz Khan, Rahul Tripathi, and Rajvardhan Hangargekar picked a wicket each for the West Zone side.

In response, West Zone chased the target in 48.5 overs for the loss of four wickets. Shivam Dube played a brilliant knock as he top-scored for the West Zone with 83 runs in 78 balls. He remained not out with Kathan Patel who also scored 63 runs in 85 balls. Harvik Desai also scored a half-century in the game as he ended up scoring 56 runs off 70 balls.

East Zone vs West Zone Match Details

Match: East Zone vs West Zone, Match 14, Deodhar Trophy 2023

Date and Time: August 01, 09:00 am IST

Venue: Puducherry Ground 2, Puducherry

East Zone vs Northeast Zone Pitch Report

East Zone and South Zone played a game at this venue the last time around and it was a relatively low-scoring game. 275 should be a good total to defend on this wicket whereas anything less than 250 runs would be a chasable target.

East Zone vs West Zone Weather Forecast

Another hot day awaits the teams in Puducherry as the maximum temperature can soar up to 37 degree Celsius. There will be around 60% humidity and hence, the fast bowlers might get some swing early in the first innings.

East Zone vs West Zone Probable XI

East Zone: Abhimanyu Easwaran, Virat Singh, Subhranshu Senapati, Saurabh Tiwary(c), Riyan Parag, Kumar Kushagra(w), Shahbaz Ahmed, Manisankar Murasingh, Avinov Choudhury, Akash Deep, Mukhtar Hussain

West Zone: Harvik Desai(w), Priyank Panchal(c), Rahul Tripathi, Sarfaraz Khan, Shivam Dube, Samarth Vyas, Shams Mulani, Kathan Patel, Atit Sheth, Arzan Nagwaswalla, RS Hangargekar

East Zone vs West Zone Match Prediction

East Zone and West Zone will be fighting for a spot in the final in this game. It could be a tough fight between the two sides with West Zone emerging as the winners because of the talent present in their squad.

East Zone vs West Zone Live Streaming Details And Channel List:

TV: NA

Online: BCCI.tv, BCCI app