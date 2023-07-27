Deodhar Trophy 2023: Match 9: South Zone vs Northeast Zone- Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Live Streaming Details

The Match 9 of Deodhar Trophy 2023 will take place between South Zone and Northeast Zone at the Puducherry Ground 2 in Puducherry from 09:30 am IST on Friday (July 28). South Zone is on top of the points table having won both their games and Northeast Zone is at the bottom having lost both their games so far.

South Zone took on West Zone in their last game of the Deodhar Trophy 2023. West Zone won the toss and elected to field first in the game. The batters struggled against spin and captain Mayank Agarwal (98 off 115) was the only ray of hope as they managed to score 206 runs for the loss of 10 wickets in 46.4 overs.

Then, the South Zone bowlers dismissed the entire West Zone batting lineup for 194 runs in 36.2 overs, thereby winning the game by 12 runs. R Sai Kishore displayed his experience as he ended up picking three wickets.

Washington Sundar picked up two wickets whereas, Vijaykumar Vyashak, Vidhwath Kaverappa, and Vasuki Koushik picked up a wicket each. Koushik was the most economical of the entire loss as he conceded only 19 runs in his 7 overs.

Northeast Zone, on the other hand, took on East Zone in their last game of the Deodhar Trophy 2023. East Zone won the toss and elected to bowl first in the game restricting the Northeast Zone to only 169 runs in 48 overs.

Rex Singh was the only ray of hope for the Northeast Zone side as he came up with a half-century and ended up scoring 65 runs in 74 deliveries.

East Zone cruised to the target in 31.3 overs losing only just two wickets in the process. Lee Young Lepcha took both wickets for the Northeast Zone side in the game.

South Zone vs Northeast Zone Match Details

Match: South Zone vs Northeast Zone, Match 9, Deodhar Trophy 2023

Date and Time: July 28, Friday, 09:30 am IST

Venue: Puducherry Ground 2, Puducherry

Central Zone vs West Zone Pitch Report

More than 550 runs were scored at this venue in the last game that was played between North Zone and Central Zone. Hence, we could see a belter of a track once again and South Zone might win the toss and elect to bat first to win the game at the halfway mark itself.

South Zone vs Northeast Zone Weather Forecast

The weather in Puducherry is expected to be relatively hot on Friday. If the sun is out early, swing bowlers might not get the amount of help from the surface. Rain will not play a spoilsport in the game as there is only a 20 % chance of precipitation. However, the players will have to keep themselves hydrated given the 60% humidity that can be expected on Friday.

South Zone vs Northeast Zone Probable XI

South Zone: Rohan Kunnummal, Mayank Agarwal(c), Devdutt Padikkal, N Jagadeesan(w), Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Washington Sundar, Ricky Bhui, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Vasuki Koushik, Arun Karthik

Northeast Zone: Anup Ahlawat, Nilesh Lamichaney, Jehu Anderson(w), Langlonyamba Keishangbam(c), Rex Rajkumar, Palzor Tamang, Larry Sangma, Imliwati Lemtur, Lee Yong Lepcha, Nabam Abo, Khrievitso Kense

South Zone vs Northeast Zone Match Prediction

The South Zone and the Northeast Zone are on opposite ends of the points table and that clearly indicates the favorites to win this tie. If not for a mishap, South Zone should cruise to a big win against Northeast Zone in this game.

South Zone vs Northeast Zone Live Streaming Details And Channel List:

TV: NA

Online: BCCI.tv, BCCI app