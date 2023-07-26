Deodhar Trophy 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after East Zone vs North East Zone, Match 6

On the second day of the Deodhar Trophy 2023, North Zone beat Central Zone at the Cricket Association Puducherry Ground 2 in Puducherry. In the fifth match of the tournament, East Zone defeated North East Zone, whereas West Zone suffered a loss against South Zone in the sixth game.

South Zone are sitting at the top of the points table after winning two games on the trot. They have taken their points tally to eight and have a net run rate of +2.526. West Zone. East Zone have also won two games and sit below South Zone with a net run rate of +1.107.

West Zone are placed below East Zone. They have won one game and lost one and have four points under their belt. They have a net run rate of +1.218.

North Zone have registered their first win of Deodhar Trophy 2023 and have opened their account. They are placed fourth in the points table with four points to their name and with a net run rate of -1.756. Central Zone have lost both their games so far and follow North Zone in the points table.

The same is the case with North East Zone. They have failed to win a single game in the competition and are languishing at the bottom of the points table.

South Zone make it two in two in the Deodhar Trophy 2023

In the sixth match of Deodhar Trophy 2023, South Zone were asked to bat first. Skipper Mayank Agarwal played a brilliant knock of 98 but lacked support from the other end as they finished their innings on 206. Each of the West Zone bowlers picked up at least a wicket.

The West Zone batters failed to build partnerships in the chase. Sarfaraz Khan top-scored with 42 but it wasn’t enough as they got bundled out on 194 to lose the game by 12 runs. Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore starred with the ball for South Zone as he registered figures of 3/44 in his 9.2 overs.

The fourth match saw North Zone thump Central Zone in a high-scoring affair. Prabhsimran Singh continued his rich form with the bat as he scored a fantastic 121 at the top of the order to power North Zone to 307/8. Yash Thakur and Venkatesh Iyer picked up two wickets each for Central Zone.

In reply, Shivam Chaudhary (51), Yash Dubey (78) and Upendra Yadav (52) hit fifties but they kept losing wickets at regular intervals as they fell short of the target by 48 runs. Skipper Nitish Rana bowled outstandingly for Central Zone and picked up a four-fer.

The fifth match saw East Zone walk past North East Zone unscathed. The East Zone bowlers did a fantastic job of knocking over North East Zone for 169. Riyan Parag picked up four wickets and gave away only 30 runs in his 10 overs.