“Dey lord beefy! Enough da”- Ravichandran Ashwin reacts to Shardul Thakur’s gutsy knock in MUM vs TN Ranji Trophy semifinal

Ace spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, who hails from Tamil Nadu, has reacted to Shardul Thakur’s gutsy knock for Mumbai on Day 2 of the Ranji Trophy semifinal at the Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy BKC on Sunday, March 3.

Thakur helped Mumbai take a first-innings lead against Tamil Nadu with his batting prowess. He shared a 105-run partnership with Hardik Tamore for the eighth wicket.

Ashwin wrote on X (formerly Twitter):

“Dey lord beefy! Enough da”

At the time of writing, Mumbai were 248/8 after 75 overs at the tea break. They are leading by 102 runs, with Thakur (78 off 75) and Tanush Kotian (18 off 24) at the crease. R Sai Kishore emerged as the pick of the Tamil Nadu bowlers, bagging a six-wicket haul.

Batting first, Tamil Nadu were bundled out for 146 in their first innings. Vijay Shankar and Washington Sundar starred with the bat, scoring 44 (109) and 43 (138), respectively.

Tushar Deshpande starred with the ball for Mumbai, returning with figures of 3/24, while Shardul Thakur, Musheer Khan, and Tanush Kotian bagged two wickets apiece.

Shardul Thakur to play for Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2024

Shardul Thakur will play for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) season. The MS Dhoni-led franchise splurged ₹4 crore to secure his services at the IPL 2024 auction.

It will be his second stint with the Chennai-based franchise, having played for them from 2018 to 2021, lifting two trophies. At CSK, Shardul bagged 55 wickets in 48 matches at an economy rate of 8.97.

In the last two seasons, he scalped 22 wickets in 25 games. Overall, he has played 86 IPL games, picking up 89 wickets at an economy of 9.16.

Shardul has previously played for Punjab Kings, now-defunct Rising Pune Supergiants, Delhi Capitals, and the Kolkata Knight Riders. He might be in action when CSK take on the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the opening clash on March 22.

