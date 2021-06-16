Dhanashree Verma shares her thoughts on Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni

Dhanashree Verma, the wife of Team India cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal, recently shared her thoughts on two of the best players in the game - MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli. Dhanashree is a well-known face across social media platforms. Being a choreographer, her dance videos attract a lot of attention, especially from cricket fans.

Dhanashree Verma recently hosted a question-answer session on Instagram and talked about many cricket-related topics. A fan asked Verma about India skipper Virat Kohli, to which she replied that the talismanic batsman has a great sense of humour.

When asked about former India skipper MS Dhoni, Dhanashree Verma explained that the wicket-keeper batsman is irreplaceable and a legend of the game.

Dhanashree Verma was recently seen traveling with Yuzvendra Chahal during the now-postponed IPL 2021. Chahal is a part of Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore in the cash-rich league.

The veteran leg-spinner will next be in action during India's limited-overs tour of Sri Lanka in July. The upcoming six games will be crucial for Chahal to make an impression ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup, which will be staged later this year.

The Men in Blue will play three ODIs, starting July 13 followed by as many T20Is. The cricketers, who are part of the upcoming limited-overs series against Sri Lanka have begun their quarantine in Mumbai.

The entire squad will undergo a 14-day quarantine in the city before traveling to Colombo, where they will play all their games.

The players will undergo a strict quarantine for the first seven days and will then be allowed to train in the last seven days of the isolation period.

The Indian team will undergo three more days of hard quarantine in Colombo before training until July 4. After that, the players will be allowed to train normally before the series gets underway on July 13.

