Virender Sehwag makes big revelation: ‘Dhoni directly told media we were slow fielders, never consulted us’

Former India opener Virender Sehwag is not happy with the lack of communication in the Indian team right now, especially when it comes to dropping players. While reflecting on the issue, the legend revealed that former skipper MS Dhoni too failed to communicate effectively at times, throwing light on the infamous 'sacking of senior players' in 2012.

“When MS Dhoni said in Australia that top three are slow fielders, we were never asked or consulted. We got to know from the media. He said at the press conference but not at the team meeting that we are slow fielders,” Sehwag told Cricbuzz.

Sehwag was speaking about the tri-series in Australia in 2012 when Dhoni decided to rotate him, Sachin Tendulkar, and Gautam Gambhir at the top of the order as the side was looking to add better fielders in the playing XI.

“During our time, captain used to go and talk with the player (in question). Now I don’t know if Virat Kohli does the same or not. I am not part of the team setup. But people say that when Rohit Sharma went to Asia Cup as captain, he used to talk to all the players,” he said.

Sehwag also wondered how Rishabh Pant will get back to scoring if the management persists with keeping him on the bench. He went on to add that if the southpaw is indeed a match-winner, he should be a permanent feature in the team.

“Rishabh Pant has been left out how will he score runs? If you bench Sachin Tendulkar also, he won’t be able to score runs. If you feel he is a match-winner, why don’t you play him? Because he is not consistent?” Sehwag questioned.