Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Dhoni the batsman, needs a new role

Anurag Hegde
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
476   //    22 Jul 2018, 15:33 IST

It's the first time that India have lost a bilateral ODI series under Virat Kohli. The talking point of the tournament on one hand was Kuldeep Yadav and his brilliance and the other was MS Dhoni and his waning batting prowess. Right now, India have a couple of problems to address. One is the future of MS Dhoni and his role in the side and the other is finding out who bats at No.4. The latter has seemed to exist for too long now. Time is ticking as the 2019 World Cup draws closer.

"India are a country so rich in batting talent that other sides drool over, and yet can't find a proper player to bat at No.4" - Harsha Bhogle

Ajinkya Rahane, Yuvraj Singh, Ambati Rayudu, Manish Pandey, KL Rahul and now to complete the circle, Dinesh Karthik (who played at No.4 in the 2013 Champions Trophy) have all been slotted at No.4 at some point within the last 4 years. So many players tried and tested, so many promising players and yet nobody has grabbed the opportunity and made the most out of it. It's high time that, maybe India should stop looking for an outside solution and start looking at whom they already have- MS Dhoni.

Lets look at Dhoni more closely now. In this series he's got 79 runs in 3 innings at a strike rate of 63.2, averaging 39.5 with the highest score being 42.

Now what’s most concerning there is the strike rate, he’s got a career strike rate of 88.13 but then if we start to differentiate between before 2015 and since 2015, the numbers are staggering once again.

Enter captionMS
MS Dhoni's figures before and since 2015

The average drops to 45.21 and the strike rate more notable drops from 93.98 to just 80.54. Now that’s a large disparity. You cannot have your finisher striking at just a shade over 80. So, its time India looked at Dhoni differently.

In all the innings he’s played of late, he’s allowed the batting to revolve around him and he’s held up one end and been the anchor. That’s exactly what India need at no.4, somebody who can come in and anchor the innings and hold one end up.

Had India put out an advertisement asking people willing to bat at no.4 to apply, MS Dhoni’s application would match the criteria perfectly. Average of 45 and strike rate of 80, that’s how India has to see Dhoni from here on. It could solve a lot of problems, it’ll probably be a rediscovery for Dhoni. If the need does arise and Dhoni is at the crease having already faced 30 balls, there’s no doubt that he still has it in him to clear the field. 

India can start looking towards Dinesh Karthik or Rishabh Pant to bat at no.6. Both of them have had excellent IPL seasons and a lot of their notable knocks have come in the role of a finisher. So, India should start looking beyond Dhoni as a finisher and promote him up the order to No.4 spot.

Topics you might be interested in:
England vs India 2018 Indian Cricket Team England Cricket MS Dhoni Dinesh Karthik Moments that changed cricket forever India vs England Cricket Stats | All Time Cricket Records
Anurag Hegde
CONTRIBUTOR
Why is MS Dhoni irreplaceable?
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why India will miss MS Dhoni after his retirement
RELATED STORY
England vs India, T20 series- Rating the performance of...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: Players to watch out for during...
RELATED STORY
5 Indian players who were picked for the first time in a...
RELATED STORY
England vs India, 2018: 5 milestone that India could...
RELATED STORY
Three options for India's Middle Order
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Individual Performances by Indian players in India...
RELATED STORY
India vs England 2018: 3 instances when India gave...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 run scorers in India vs England ODIs
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
England v India Royal London ODI Series 2018
1st T20I | Tue, 03 Jul
ENG 159/8 (20.0 ov)
IND 163/2 (18.2 ov)
India win by 8 wickets
ENG VS IND live score
2nd T20I | Fri, 06 Jul
IND 148/5 (20.0 ov)
ENG 149/5 (19.4 ov)
England win by 5 wickets
IND VS ENG live score
3rd T20I | Sun, 08 Jul
ENG 198/9 (20.0 ov)
IND 201/3 (18.4 ov)
India win by 7 wickets
ENG VS IND live score
1st ODI | Thu, 12 Jul
ENG 268/10 (49.5 ov)
IND 269/2 (40.1 ov)
India win by 8 wickets
ENG VS IND live score
2nd ODI | Sat, 14 Jul
ENG 322/7 (50.0 ov)
IND 236/10 (50.0 ov)
England win by 86 runs
ENG VS IND live score
3rd ODI | Tue, 17 Jul
IND 256/8 (50.0 ov)
ENG 260/2 (44.3 ov)
England win by 8 wickets
IND VS ENG live score
1st Test | Wed, 01 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
2nd Test | Thu, 09 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Zimbabwe v Pakistan ODI Series 2018
England v India Royal London ODI Series 2018
India in England Tour Match 2018
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa Test Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa ODI Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa Twenty20 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh ODI Series 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh Twenty20 Series 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
England Under 19s v South Africa Under 19s ODI Series 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
MCC Tri-Nation Series 2018
Netherlands v Nepal ODI Series 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us